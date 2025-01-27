'Horrendous' Blake Lively Accused of 'Excessive Farting' While 'in the Middle of Set,' Claims 'Gossip Girl' Extra: 'Very Unpleasant to Work With'

A former Gossip Girl extra has come forward about working with Blake Lively back in the day, claiming she has a problem with copious flatulence.

Rossella Rago, who worked on the hit show in the background, took to TikTok to allege Lively would “burp and fart in the middle of set — and act like we were lucky to be smelling her farts.” Because of this, Rage claimed the It Ends With Us star was “very unpleasant to work with.”

“I just don’t know how else to say it,” she stated.

Rago, who worked on Gossip Girl on and off “over six seasons,” claimed Lively was “horrendous" to those around her.