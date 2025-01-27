or
'Horrendous' Blake Lively Accused of 'Excessive Farting' While 'in the Middle of Set,' Claims 'Gossip Girl' Extra: 'Very Unpleasant to Work With'

Composite photo of Rosella Rago and Blake Lively
Source: @rosella_rago/TikTok; MEGA

Composite photo of Rossella Rago and Blake Lively

By:

Jan. 27 2025, Published 2:48 p.m. ET

A former Gossip Girl extra has come forward about working with Blake Lively back in the day, claiming she has a problem with copious flatulence.

Photo of Rossella Rago
Source: @rosella_rago/TikTok

Rossella Rago called Blake Lively 'horrendous' in a new video.

Rossella Rago, who worked on the hit show in the background, took to TikTok to allege Lively would “burp and fart in the middle of set — and act like we were lucky to be smelling her farts.” Because of this, Rage claimed the It Ends With Us star was “very unpleasant to work with.”

“I just don’t know how else to say it,” she stated.

Rago, who worked on Gossip Girl on and off “over six seasons,” claimed Lively was “horrendous" to those around her.

Photo of Blake Lively
Source: MEGA

Rossella Rago claimed Blake Lively rarely interacted with the extras on the 'Gossip Girl' set.

Rago also claimed Lively had a “high-handed” attitude and was rude to people she didn’t deem as important.

“She is used to being adored and when she is not, s--- gets real, and [Justin] Baldoni has found out how real it gets," she added, mentioning Lively’s It Ends With Us costar and director whom she is currently embroiled in legal battles with.

Rago, who claimed Lively's husband, Ryan Reynolds, would “bow down at her feet," added the blonde babe rarely interacted with the extras on the Gossip Girl set.

“When she tried to be nice, it was so over-the-top it felt like she was acting," she claimed.

Photo of Blake Lively
Source: MEGA

Blake Lively was recently criticized by a former classmate from her high school.

Rago is one of many to criticize Lively as of late. As OK! reported on January 27, a former high school classmate of Lively’s took to TikTok to slam the star as well.

“Let me just say — the rumors that are going on and on about her — a lot of friends of hers are people that knew her from high school,” TikTok’er Linet K said. “Some of them are backing her up, while others are full on coming out — mutual friends of ours from high school — like literally talking trash, to say it nicely.”

Linet K. added some of the people were “a little bit nicer than others,” implying Lively was not so friendly in her teenage years.

“There’s a lot of us from high school who aren’t that surprised about the nasty stuff that has come out,” she added.

Photo of Justin Baldoni
Source: MEGA

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni are currently embroiled in lawsuits against one another.

As OK! extensively covered, Lively filed a lawsuit against Baldoni, alleging sexual harassment and the orchestration of a campaign to destroy her reputation. Baldoni, in turn, sued The New York Times for their piece covering her lawsuit. He also sued Lively and Reynolds, alleging the couple attempted to destroy his career and reputation. Both Baldoni and Lively have continued to go at each other and the lawsuits show no sign of settling anytime soon.

