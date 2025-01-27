'Not So Nice!': Blake Lively's High School Classmate 'Not Surprised' by 'Nasty' Stories Amid Justin Baldoni Lawsuit
One of Blake Lively’s former high school classmates spoke out amid the star’s lawsuit against Justin Baldoni — and it doesn’t sound like she has fond memories of the star.
In the TikTok, Linet K, who goes by @sayitlolita_ on the popular social media app, recalled going to Burbank High School with Lively.
“I was vice president of the school and the time and she was president of the school at the time,” she shared. “Let me just say — the rumors that are going on and on about her — a lot of friends of hers are people that knew her from high school. Some of them are backing her up, while others are full on coming out — mutual friends of ours from high school — like literally talking trash, to say it nicely.”
In the clip, Linet K showed high school photos of Lively from their yearbook and dished there are “not so nice things [being] remembered about her.”
While she noted it’s “kind of sad,” as they were all in cheer and choir and were stellar students, she alluded to the Gossip Girl star not being the friendliest, noting, “Some of us were a little bit nicer than others, if you know what I mean.”
“There’s a lot of us from high school who aren’t that surprised about the nasty stuff that has come out,” she added, before asking if anyone from her high school cares to chime in.
Many people took to the comments section to defend Lively rather than buy into what Linet K was saying.
“As a 34-year-old woman with two kids, I couldn’t imagine someone judging me today based off of who I was in high school,” one user stated, explaining they were “not the same person” anymore. “High school is over,” another similarly echoed. “We are different people.”
Many other replies were redundant, sharing high school was “decades ago,” and people are not the same as they were back then.
“All the people saying ‘we can’t judge who they were in high school,’ they probably did some young foolish things they now regret,” another TikTok user stated. “I mean they are right, but there is a connection nonetheless.”
As OK! previously reported, the two It Ends With Us costars are currently embroiled in lawsuits against one another. Lively was the first to fire off her lawsuit, suing Baldoni for sexual harassment and for orchestrating a campaign to allegedly destroy her reputation. Baldoni’s lawsuit came after, as he sued The New York Times for their piece on Lively’s lawsuit. He also sued Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, alleging the pair tried to destroy his reputation and career. Since the lawsuits were announced, the two have been going back and forth with one another. Raw footage from the taping of It Ends With Us was even released, which both sides have argued support their allegations against the other.