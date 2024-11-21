Brad Pitt Questioning Ex Angelina Jolie's 'Motive' for Bringing Son Knox to Governors Awards
Brad Pitt is raising eyebrows over his ex-wife Angelina Jolie’s recent decision.
On Sunday, November 17, Jolie walked the red carpet at the 2024 Governors Awards with their 15-year-old son, Knox Jolie-Pitt, however, Pitt thinks the move was interesting, according to a source.
“He really questions her motive for bringing Knox,” the insider said, adding that Jolie did it to “push his buttons.”
“Brad finds it a bit coincidental that a judge signed off on the [Château] Miraval trial just days before Knox joined Angelina at the Governors Awards,” they added of their bitter divorce battle.
On the other hand, another source close to Knox claimed it was the teen’s initiative to attend the event with his mom.
“He typically prefers to stay out of the spotlight and Angelina respects that decision, but he asked if he could join her, and of course, she was thrilled that he wanted to be there,” the source explained.
Still, the matriarch cherished the moment with her son.
“Angelina felt so proud having Knox by her side,” the insider explained. “She couldn’t be more proud of him, and they had a really memorable evening together.”
As OK! previously reported, Knox, looking sharp in a black suit and tie, joined Jolie, 49, who stunned in a yellow and gold gown, for the high-profile event. This marked Knox’s first public appearance in three years. His last was at the U.K. premiere of Eternals, where he accompanied his mom alongside his siblings.
Earlier this month, Pitt secured a legal victory when a Los Angeles Superior Court judge ruled the Château Miraval case would proceed to trial, dismissing Jolie’s attempts to have it thrown out.
Despite his win, the father-of-six is still frustrated by his 18-year-old daughter's recent legal decision.
“Brad is still feeling hurt that Shiloh dropped Pitt from her last name,” the source told Page Six.
“They used to have a good relationship but that’s in the past and it breaks his heart. Brad feels like Angelina has turned his kids against him,” the insider added. “He feels like Angelina knows exactly what she’s doing.”
As OK! previously reported, Pitt is unhappy about where he stands with his kiddos.
"The kids’ dropping Brad’s name is just the tip of the iceberg. Brad spent a lot of time and money trying to do what he thought was the right thing for his kids, but now he’s wondering if it was worth it," a separate insider mentioned to Star.
"It’s heartbreaking. The implication is that they want nothing to do with Brad," the source added. "It basically confirmed Brad’s biggest fear: that Angelina sabotaged his kids’ relationship with him."
The Jolie-Pitt family has faced significant challenges in recent years after Pitt allegedly had a violent outburst on a private plane in 2016. Since then, his relationship with the children has reportedly been strained.
