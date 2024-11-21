Brad Pitt Questioning Ex Angelina Jolie's 'Motive' for Bringing Son Knox to Governors Awards

On Sunday, November 17, Jolie walked the red carpet at the 2024 Governors Awards with their 15-year-old son, Knox Jolie-Pitt, however, Pitt thinks the move was interesting, according to a source.

Knox and his twin sister, Vivienne, are the youngest of the former couple's children.

“He really questions her motive for bringing Knox,” the insider said, adding that Jolie did it to “push his buttons.”

“Brad finds it a bit coincidental that a judge signed off on the [Château] Miraval trial just days before Knox joined Angelina at the Governors Awards ,” they added of their bitter divorce battle.

On the other hand, another source close to Knox claimed it was the teen’s initiative to attend the event with his mom.

“He typically prefers to stay out of the spotlight and Angelina respects that decision, but he asked if he could join her, and of course, she was thrilled that he wanted to be there,” the source explained.