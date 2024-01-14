Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon Look Chic During Rare Date Night at Art Gallery in Beverly Hills
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon stunned on their most recent date night!
On Friday, January 12, the actor and the jewelry designer, who are notoriously private, were spotted out at the Gagosian Gallery in Beverly Hills, Calif.
The duo, who were first romantically linked in 2022, attended the art exhibition of the 60-year-old’s Moneyball director, Bennett Miller.
The former wife of Paul Wesley, 32, and the Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood star were photographed leaving the event as they entered a black luxury SUV.
Pitt sported a brown leather bomber jacket with a fur trim and baggy dark wash jeans, while de Ramon stunned in slim fit black leather pants, a white tank top and a beige knit cardigan.
As OK! previously reported, these were not the only photos of Pitt to come out of the night, as Britney Spears’ ex Sam Asghari also shared a snap on Instagram alongside the Fight Club icon.
“At the #bennettmiller 🖼️@gagosian with some cool people last night,” the 29-year-old captioned the image.
Despite the shock of the worlds colliding, many users couldn’t help but comment on Pitt’s strange appearance.
“That’s a wax figure of Brad Pitt, right? RIGHT??” one user asked, assuming Asghari took the still at Madame Tussauds, while another responded, “No it’s not a wax! Lol.”
“Who’s the Brad Pitt clone?” a third person wondered, while a fourth said Pitt looked like “AI.”
Other users thought the picture was a subtle dig at the trainer’s former lover.
“This is rude because you know Britney loves Brad Pitt,” one individual penned, while a second claimed, “Didn’t Britney break into his house to meet him? 😂😂😂 guess you did it 1st 👏.”
“Britney’s dream 🔥,” a third noted.
In addition to being trolled for looking like a statue, Pitt has been dealing with the aftermath of he and Angelina Jolie’s messy divorce, according to a source.
Their 2016 split supposedly caused a rift in the family, which led Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, and Zahara, 18, to stop contacting their father, and the Maleficent actress was given primary custody of their 17-year-old daughter, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt.
"He’s put up with character assassinations and has been alienated from his kids," the insider spilled.
The brunette beauty filed for divorce after an alleged physical incident during a flight from France back to the U.S. in which Pitt apparently became angry while inebriated and got physical with Jolie and two of their children. Since then, Pitt continues to deny any abuse.
The source insisted Pitt did not handle the "parent-child argument" in the "right way" causing the situation to escalate, but "it did not reach the level of physical abuse."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"No one was physically harmed," they claimed. "He did not hit his child in the face in any way. He did not do that; he is emphatic about that. He put his hands on him, yes, because the confrontation was spiraling out of control."
Page Six reported on Pitt and de Ramon's outing.