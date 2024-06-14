OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Brad Pitt
OK LogoNEWS

Brad Pitt 'Deeply Hurt' After Vivienne and Zahara Stopped Using His Last Name: 'It’s Clear Angelina Jolie Is Twisting the Knife'

brad pitt deeply hurt vivienne zahara stopped using last name pp
Source: mega
By:

Jun. 14 2024, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Brad Pitt is devastated by his children's decision to distance themselves from him.

According to insiders, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor, 60, has been shocked and saddened by his kids Vivienne, 15, Shiloh, 18, and Zahara, 19, ditching his last name as he continues to battle things out with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

Article continues below advertisement
brad pitt deeply hurt vivienne zahara stopped using last name
Source: mega

Brad Pitt has been devastated by his children's decision to distance themselves from him.

"Given the cold climate between him and Shiloh’s mother, he suspects Angelina had a hand in this," the source claimed about the teen's recent legal filing to officially cut "Pitt" from her surname. "The days after Shiloh’s birth in Namibia were some of the happiest days in Brad’s life."

While it's unclear if Shiloh's sisters have nixed the surname for good, Vivienne and Zahara have cut back on their association with their father. "He’s deeply hurt and is also troubled that Vivienne and Zahara stopped using his name. It’s clear Angelina is twisting the knife," the insider added.

Article continues below advertisement
brad pitt deeply hurt vivienne zahara stopped using last name
Source: mega

Shiloh Jolie Pitt legally filed to remove 'Pitt' from her last name.

Article continues below advertisement

According to sources, Zahara introduced herself as Zahara Marley Jolie at a sorority event at Spelman College this past fall. As for Vivienne, her name has been listed as Vivienne Jolie in the playbill for Broadway's The Outsiders, in which she worked as an assistant with her mom, 49, who served as producer.

"It’s heartbreaking. The implication is that they want nothing to do with Brad," a separate source revealed while adding that the move "basically confirmed Brad’s biggest fear: that Angelina sabotaged his kids’ relationship with him."

Article continues below advertisement
brad pitt deeply hurt vivienne zahara stopped using last name
Source: mega

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie split in 2016.

MORE ON:
Brad Pitt
Article continues below advertisement

The friction between the Fight Club actor and his kids seemed to stem from an alleged 2016 altercation on a private plane where Brad reportedly got violent with members of his family. Tensions only worsened as he and his former spouse, with whom he also shares Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, and Knox, 15, continued to battle it out in court over their winery following their split.

"Brad has made a tremendous effort to grow and learn from all of his experiences," an insider explained of the rift between the relatives. "He would love to find a way to continue to do this, repair things with his kids and for everyone to get to a better place."

Article continues below advertisement
brad pitt has tried to rebuild relationships with all his children as rift grows
Source: mega

Brad Pitt has wanted to fix his relationship with his kids.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!
Article continues below advertisement

"The reminders that he’s lost his children is, of course, not easy for Brad," another source explained of the difficult time in Brad's life. "He loves his children and misses them. It’s very sad."

Star spoke with sources close to Brad.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.