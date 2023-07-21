What Is Brad Pitt's Net Worth? Hollywood's Hottest Hunk Is Also One of the Richest

The star's talent and good looks helped him secure plenty of more gigs like Fight Club, and in 1996, her earned his first Oscar nomination for 12 Monkeys.

Once he became a bonafide A-lister, he started earning around $20 million per flick, which was his rumored salary for blockbusters like Mr. & Mrs. Smith and Bullet Train.

However, Variety revealed he agreed to take a 50 percent pay cut for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. It ended up being the right move, as he earned his first Academy Award win for the 2019 movie.