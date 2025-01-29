Brad Pitt Shows Off His Quirky Style in Beverly Hills Nearly 2 Months After Settling His Divorce With Angelina Jolie: Photos
It looks like Brad Pitt might have some pep in his step now that his divorce with ex Angelina Jolie has been settled after years of duking it out.
The actor, 61, was seen showing off his quirky style in Beverly Hills, Calif., in late January.
Scroll through the photos below to see more of Pitt's outing!
The Fight Club alum looked casual for the occasion, wearing a green button-down shirt, a bucket hat, sunglasses and dark green pants with white sneakers.
As OK! previously reported, the two reached a divorce settlement — eight years after the latter filed to end their two-year marriage.
According to Jolie's lawyers, the former flames, who split in 2016, signed off on their divorce papers on Monday, December 30.
“More than eight years ago, Angelina filed for divorce from Mr. Pitt. She and the children left all of the properties they had shared with Mr. Pitt, and since that time she has focused on finding peace and healing for their family," Jolie's lawyer James Simon told People in a statement. "This is just one part of a long ongoing process that started eight years ago. Frankly, Angelina is exhausted, but she is relieved this one part is over."
Now, the dad-of-six, who is dating Ines de Ramon, feels excited for what's to come.
"There's a big sense of relief that it's over. A weight has been lifted," a source dished. "Brad wants to get his life [back] on track and put this behind him. He can start over again."
Additionally, the Hollywood star who is not on the best terms with his kids — Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 18, and 16-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne — is focused on making amends with them.
"Whether it’s taking the kids far away for a trip over the holidays to make it next to impossible for him to see them or filing something with the courts to throw a wrench into things," a source previously shared. "It’s incredibly frustrating and sad but he’s trying not to get sucked down by it, he can’t control her actions. All he can do is focus on getting his court mandated time with his kids and being the best dad he can be."