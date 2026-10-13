Braless Emily Ratajkowski Drops Jaws in Sheer Patterned Gown: Photos

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Emily Ratajkowski is leaving little to the imagination in her latest Instagram photos. The 35-year-old model showed off her figure in a completely sheer, patterned Gucci gown while attending the 2026 Albies in London on Friday, October 9. Ratajkowski went braless beneath the see-through ensemble, which featured intricate embellishments that offered strategically placed coverage. She later shared photos of the daring look on Instagram, giving followers a closer look at one of her boldest recent fashion moments.

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Emily Ratajkowski Goes Braless in Sheer Gucci Gown

Source: @EMRATA/INSTAGRAM Emily Ratajkowski went braless beneath the transparent gown.

Ratajkowski's floor-length dress featured long sleeves, a high neckline and shimmering floral-inspired patterns woven throughout the transparent fabric. The brunette beauty skipped a bra, wearing only a black thong underneath the fitted design. The gown also featured a subtle train, adding an elegant touch to the otherwise revealing ensemble. She completed the look with straight, center-parted hair, dramatic smoky eye makeup and glossy nude lips. The daring outfit was designed by Gucci under creative director Demna.

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Emily Ratajkowski Shows Off Her Look on Instagram

Source: @EMRATA/INSTAGRAM Emily Ratajkowski shared photos of her revealing outfit on Instagram.

The Gone Girl actress shared several photos highlighting the gown's intricate detailing and figure-hugging silhouette. In the snapshots, Ratajkowski posed against a dark backdrop, allowing the sparkling embellishments to stand out. Her latest fashion moment quickly attracted attention from followers. "Still the GODDESS and ICON for the world to see!" one admirer commented. "Stunning like always," another wrote. A third follower added, "I just could never get bored looking at your beauty."

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Emily Ratajkowski Attends George and Amal Clooney's Gala

Source: @EMRATA/INSTAGRAM Emily Ratajkowski attended the Albies, an annual event hosted by George and Amal Clooney.

Emily Ratajkowski Is No Stranger to the Naked Dress Trend

Source: @EMRATA/INSTAGRAM Emily Ratajkowski has embraced the naked dress trend on multiple occasions.