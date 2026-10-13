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Braless Emily Ratajkowski Drops Jaws in Sheer Patterned Gown: Photos

Image of Emily Ratajkowski
Source: MEGA; @EMRATA/INSTAGRAM

Emily Ratajkowski stunned in a completely sheer Gucci gown.

Oct. 13 2026, Updated 7:00 a.m. ET

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Emily Ratajkowski is leaving little to the imagination in her latest Instagram photos.

The 35-year-old model showed off her figure in a completely sheer, patterned Gucci gown while attending the 2026 Albies in London on Friday, October 9.

Ratajkowski went braless beneath the see-through ensemble, which featured intricate embellishments that offered strategically placed coverage.

She later shared photos of the daring look on Instagram, giving followers a closer look at one of her boldest recent fashion moments.

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Emily Ratajkowski Goes Braless in Sheer Gucci Gown

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Image of Emily Ratajkowski went braless beneath the transparent gown.
Source: @EMRATA/INSTAGRAM

Emily Ratajkowski went braless beneath the transparent gown.

Ratajkowski's floor-length dress featured long sleeves, a high neckline and shimmering floral-inspired patterns woven throughout the transparent fabric.

The brunette beauty skipped a bra, wearing only a black thong underneath the fitted design.

The gown also featured a subtle train, adding an elegant touch to the otherwise revealing ensemble.

She completed the look with straight, center-parted hair, dramatic smoky eye makeup and glossy nude lips.

The daring outfit was designed by Gucci under creative director Demna.

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Emily Ratajkowski Shows Off Her Look on Instagram

Image of Emily Ratajkowski shared photos of her revealing outfit on Instagram.
Source: @EMRATA/INSTAGRAM

Emily Ratajkowski shared photos of her revealing outfit on Instagram.

The Gone Girl actress shared several photos highlighting the gown's intricate detailing and figure-hugging silhouette.

In the snapshots, Ratajkowski posed against a dark backdrop, allowing the sparkling embellishments to stand out.

Her latest fashion moment quickly attracted attention from followers.

"Still the GODDESS and ICON for the world to see!" one admirer commented.

"Stunning like always," another wrote.

A third follower added, "I just could never get bored looking at your beauty."

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Emily Ratajkowski Attends George and Amal Clooney's Gala

Image of Emily Ratajkowski attended the Albies, an annual event hosted by George and Amal Clooney.
Source: @EMRATA/INSTAGRAM

Emily Ratajkowski attended the Albies, an annual event hosted by George and Amal Clooney.

Ratajkowski wore the revealing ensemble to the fifth annual Albies, hosted by George Clooney and Amal Clooney at London's Natural History Museum.

The event celebrates individuals who risk their safety and freedom to defend human rights around the world.

The star-studded evening also attracted Brad Pitt, Emma Thompson, Laura Dern and Anna Wintour.

Ratajkowski attended alongside her boyfriend, filmmaker Romain Gavras, with whom she has been romantically linked since earlier this year.

Emily Ratajkowski Is No Stranger to the Naked Dress Trend

Image of Emily Ratajkowski has embraced the naked dress trend on multiple occasions.
Source: @EMRATA/INSTAGRAM

Emily Ratajkowski has embraced the naked dress trend on multiple occasions.

The model has frequently embraced revealing fashion, particularly on red carpets and at high-profile events.

Just days earlier, Ratajkowski wore another completely sheer black dress to the Athens premiere of Gavras' film Sacrifice.

That ensemble featured a draped neckline and exposed her underwear beneath the transparent material.

Her latest Gucci creation offered a more elaborate take on the trend, combining sparkling embellishments with a fitted silhouette.

For Ratajkowski, the revealing look was another example of her willingness to experiment with bold red-carpet fashion.

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