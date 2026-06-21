EXCLUSIVE Madonna 'Joins Mile-High Diva Club' — As She Is Slated for Issuing Her Most Outrageous Celeb Demand Yet Mid-Air Source: MEGA Madonna has been branded a 'mile-high diva' after bringing her own private chef on a plane, claims an insider. Aaron Tinney June 21 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Madonna is said to have cemented her place in the "mile-high diva club" – after she allegedly brought a private chef aboard a British Airways flight to prepare specially tailored meals during a transatlantic journey from Los Angeles to London, OK! can reveal. The 67-year-old singer, whose recent Celebration Tour revisited more than four decades of hits including "Like a Prayer," "Material Girl" and "Into the Groove," is said to have traveled to Heathrow last month, accompanied by her boyfriend, Akeem Morris, 30, and her personal chef.

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Source: MEGA Madonna performed at her Celebration Tour.

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Source: MEGA Madonna reportedly had a private chef prepare her sushi during her flight.

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An insider told us: "Madonna has always been incredibly meticulous when it comes to maintaining her body and energy levels, and that discipline only becomes more intense when she is traveling internationally. She plans almost every aspect of her routine down to the smallest detail because she believes her performances and overall wellbeing depend on it. Crossing multiple time zones, dealing with jet lag and constantly moving between countries can take a huge toll physically, so she tries to eliminate as many variables as possible. Taking her personal chef along means she is branded a 'mile-high diva,' but for her, it means she knows exactly what ingredients are being used, how the food is prepared and whether it fits within the strict nutritional framework she follows every day, so, in her eyes, a personal chef on call is worth any mockery she faces about being a so-called diva." However, it is being seen as her most outrageous celebrity demand yet.

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"But Madonna is very wary of processed meals or eating whatever happens to be available while flying, particularly during busy periods involving rehearsals, filming or recording, so, again, to her, any criticism is worth taking if it means she gets to look after her health, even thousands of miles in the air. To outsiders it may sound over the top, but for Madonna it is all part of protecting her health, stamina and ability to keep operating at such a demanding level after decades in the spotlight." Another insider added: "A lot of people will roll their eyes and say it is a but for Madonna this kind of thing is viewed as an investment in keeping herself operating at peak performance. She approaches her career almost like an athlete preparing for competition – everything from her diet and exercise regime to her sleeping patterns is monitored very carefully because she genuinely believes even small disruptions can affect her stamina and focus." The people closest to her say she thrives on structure and routine, especially after years of touring, recording and performing under intense pressure. "She prefers to have trusted experts around her who already understand exactly how she likes things done, whether that is trainers, nutritionists, dancers or now even her chef while traveling. In her mind, having that familiar setup around her during long-haul flights helps her stay physically balanced and mentally prepared for the relentless schedule she keeps," they said.

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Source: MEGA Madonna is reportedly strict with her diet.

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Madonna is understood to follow a macrobiotic diet, which avoids processed foods, refined sugar, caffeine and alcohol while emphasizing vegetables, grains and lean proteins. The eating plan has also been linked to celebrities, including Gwyneth Paltrow, and has long been associated with wellness-focused lifestyles popular among Hollywood elites. Functional nutritionist Pauline Cox said: "Madonna has a carefully planned diet that allows her to carry on performing at a high level. She eats complex carbohydrates – brown rice, beans and oats – for slow energy release."

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Source: MEGA Madonna emerged from New York's downtown club scene in the early 1980s before becoming one of the defining artists of the MTV era.