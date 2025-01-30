Brandi Glanville Credits 'Nice' Dr. Terry Dubrow in Helping Her 'Get to the Bottom' of Her Facial Disfigurement Crisis

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum has been seeking the services of Real Housewives of Orange County star Heather Dubrow’s husband to get to the bottom of what’s been going on with her face.

Brandi talked exclusively with OK! about the ordeal and what Terry has been doing to try to help her.

“Terry reached out to me through TMZ,” Brandi shared, “and I desperately have been wanting someone to biopsy the tissue.”