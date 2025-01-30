Brandi Glanville Credits 'Nice' Dr. Terry Dubrow in Helping Her 'Get to the Bottom' of Her Facial Disfigurement Crisis
Amid her two-year health crisis, Brandi Glanville is finally feeling hopeful — and it's all thanks to Dr. Terry Dubrow.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum has been seeking the services of Real Housewives of Orange County star Heather Dubrow’s husband to get to the bottom of what’s been going on with her face.
Brandi talked exclusively with OK! about the ordeal and what Terry has been doing to try to help her.
“Terry reached out to me through TMZ,” Brandi shared, “and I desperately have been wanting someone to biopsy the tissue.”
Unfortunately, Brandi got some other bad health news along the way, finding out she had a bone infection on top of the things going on with her facial issues. “This is probably something else that likely stemmed from a dental infection,” she added, “but Terry is helping me get to the bottom of what's jumping around my face.”
Brandi mentioned knowing Terry for a long time, as they met on his talk show when she was a guest. “He’s a really nice guy and he just wants to help,” she said of the famous plastic surgeon. “It’s very sweet.”
Brandi — who has been through the wringer health-wise — is praying the worst is over now that Terry is involved.
“He's hopeful and he's helpful,” she noted. Terry also suggested what may be going on with her face, saying it could “be a bone infection.”
Brandi took to social media platform X on January 29 to share what Terry had done for her.
“Yes guys @DrDubrow took 4 tiny biopsies from my face and neck so we can continue to get better,” she posted, adding it was “easy,” with “no pain” and she was in and out in 30 minutes. The reality star added we now have to wait and included prayer emojis.
In a conversation with TMZ, Terry confirmed he would be working with Brandi, praising her for being so brave during this entire ordeal.
The Drinking and Tweeting author spoke out on Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast in December 2024 about the two-year battle she's endured.
At the time, she said she believed she was dealing with a facial “parasite.”
“The pain is more mental than anything,” she said of how hard it’s been, “because I have been hiding and going through a deep, deep depression. Even if I could work now, at this point, I couldn’t. So it’s just been a really rough two years for me.”