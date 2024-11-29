or
Miley Cyrus Reveals It Was Mom Tish's Idea for Her to Dance on a Pole During Controversial 2009 Teen Choice Awards Performance: 'She Always Lets Me Take the Blame'

Photo of Miley Cyrus and Tish Cyrus.
Source: MEGA

Miley Cyrus said her mom, Tish, was 'nowhere to be found' after she got backlash for the incident.

By:

Nov. 29 2024, Published 4:48 p.m. ET

Was Tish Cyrus a bad influence on daughter Miley Cyrus?

During a sit-down with the latter's older sister, Brandi Cyrus, the Hannah Montana alum revealed their mom pushed her to dance on a pole during her performance at the 2009 Teen Choice Awards.

miley cyrus mom tishs idea dance pole controversial performance
Source: MEGA

'Yup, that was my mom’s idea,' Miley said about the pole dancing performance, which garnered tons of backlash at the time.

“This is going to be no surprise to you,” Miley told Brandi during their conversation on Spotify’s Billions Club series. “Do you know whose idea that was?”

The 37-year-old quickly thought it was the matriarch, to which Miley confirmed, “Yup, that was my mom’s idea. So she always lets me take the blame.”

At the time, a 16-year-old Miley sang “Party in the U.S.A.” while grinding on a pole attached to an ice cream cart. The performance quickly garnered tons of backlash.

“When I got in trouble the next day,” the Grammy winner added, “you know who was nowhere to be found? Tish Cyrus.”

miley cyrus mom tishs idea dance pole controversial performance
Source: MEGA

While most remember the performance for Miley Cyrus' shocking dancing, the singer said she remembers the day because it was the 'first time I ever wore real diamond jewelry on stage.'

While most recall the performance for the scandalous dancing, Miley shared it was memorable for a completely different reason.

“The thing that I remember most about that performance ... It was the first time I ever wore real diamond jewelry on stage,” she spilled.

“So you guys remember a little old ice cream truck, I remember the diamonds,” the actress, 32, joked.

Brandi is Tish’s eldest daughter, whom she had before tying the knot with ex-husband Billy Ray Cyrus in 1993. Miley is the first kid Tish and Billy Ray welcomed together.

miley cyrus mom tishs idea dance pole controversial performance
Source: MEGA

Brandi Cyrus is Tish Cyrus' daughter, whom she had before her marriage to Billy Ray Cyrus.

As OK! previously reported, Tish recently opened up about the end of her marriage to the country singer.

“I never wanted to be divorced,” the 57-year-old shared on the Monday, November 25, episode of "Sibling Revelry with Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson" podcast. “[But] for us, you’re in the public eye and the world that we exist in is already so odd and at some times unstable. I wanted to make it work, probably for a little too long, like, for my own mental health. There became a point that, like, I didn’t have a choice.”

The couple split in 2022 after 28 years together. Tish explained it was "tough" for the clan to process the decision.

miley cyrus mom tishs idea dance pole controversial performance
Source: MEGA

'So you guys remember a little old ice cream truck, I remember the diamonds,' Miley Cyrus quipped about the performance.

“My son Trace, for example… He was bummed. He was like, ‘I wish my mom and dad would never get… I wish that wouldn’t have happened,’” Tish dished. “I was an only child and had the best upbringing and best parents and never went through anything like that. So I don’t really know how it affects you, but… it was definitely something that was probably hard on them, no matter how you do it.”

