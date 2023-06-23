Nick Cannon Advised to Get a 'Degree in Birth Control' After Dad-of-12 Reveals He's Pursuing a Master's in Child Psychology
Nick Cannon has resorted to textbooks in order to fully understand the needs of all 12 of his children.
During an appearance on the Wednesday, June 14, episode of "The Language of Love with Dr. Laura Berman" podcast, the Wild N' Out host revealed he is pursuing his master's degree in psychology and a Ph.D. in divinity, noting he is focusing his master's specifically on child psychology.
"Yeah, that'll come in handy," Berman quipped, as Cannon agreed: "I'm in that conversation every day."
"Oh, the presence of a father and how much will they need you and the Freudian aspect of reverting back to your childhood trauma, or the lack thereof. Nature vs nurture. These are conversations I have several times every single day," the 42-year-old explained while providing some examples of his studies.
"With who?" the love expert asked regarding the "conversations" Cannon repetitively mentioned. "With naysayers or with the mamas?"
"Nah, not naysayers," he stated. "But I'm like, I'm living, whether in therapy on my own or even just wanting to make sure that every single child has what they need, developmentally. And emotionally. I'm studying the brain and at what point does sensory matter."
Elsewhere in the episode, Berman described a recent situation that occurred in Cannon's brood.
"There was something going on, you know, nothing serious. But kids, you get these scares with them or these weird symptoms, or whatever. And so one of the babies, I don't know how many babies you have together, but your baby together was having some health concerns and she needed you emotionally," she spilled, before Cannon cut back into the conversation.
"And I was willing to be there physically but I don't know if I was available at the level that she needed me emotionally," the television personality — who shares his 12 children with six different baby mamas — admitted.
"And you have to stop, she was focused on you coming over at like, let's make up a time," Berman continued, as Cannon added, "and going together, to the appointment together, as opposed to meeting at the appointment."
While Cannon seems motivated in obtaining his master's, social media users still trolled him, suggesting he should focus his studies elsewhere.
"He should get a degree in birth controls instead," one Twitter user joked, as another added: "Says the dude that has [12] children with 6 different women. Maybe he should study adult psychology first?"