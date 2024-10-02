Sabrina Carpenter Confesses She 'Threw Up' After Being Offered the Musical Guest Slot on 'SNL'
Sabrina Carpenter’s dreams have all come true this year — however — the pop princess has a funny way of showing her excitement.
In a new interview, published on Wednesday, October 2, the blonde beauty, 25, admitted all her success has been so overwhelming her body couldn’t handle it.
“There were so many things I dreamt of doing as a little girl I got to do this year that felt like such a cool, sweet, little bucket-list moment for my younger self,” the “Taste” singer began. “I literally threw up when I found out about SNL. Not to be graphic.”
Carpenter — who released her sixth studio album, Short n’ Sweet, in August — went on to explain how her achievements have been a long time coming.
“I grew up watching those performances and being like, I want to do that,” she said of taking the stage at the VMAs. “But then it all just seemed so — not even out of reach, just like I had a different plan in my head of when it was all supposed to happen.”
Despite her dreams being realized at 25, she noted how her age has actually been to her benefit.
“I feel so prepared for these moments,” she said. “If I was even 17 or 18, I think I would have been way, way more nervous and intimidated.”
Carpenter then shared what could make her throw up in excitement again — “If I could perform at the Grammys.”
Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet topped the charts for weeks following its release due to its fun, confident and flirty tunes. The star went on to discuss what ideas she wanted to convey with the project.
“I like the fact that I just put out a song that starts with ‘I can't relate to desperation,’ and then I’m putting out the most desperate possible sounding chorus I could in my life,” she noted of her hit songs “Espresso” and “Please Please Please.”
- Sabrina Carpenter Slammed for Starring in Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Campaign After Opening for BFF Taylor Swift on Eras Tour
- Taylor Swift Sings Along to Olivia Rodrigo's 2024 Grammys Performance Amid Feud Rumors
- Selena Gomez's Boyfriend Benny Blanco Reacts to Singer's Wild Dance Moves at Sabrina Carpenter Concert: Watch
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
“The idea is like: if everything is super calculated, then the second you make a statement, that's who you are for the rest of your life — as opposed to it being like: or you can be super confident one day and then the most emotional wreck the next day,” she explained.
Elsewhere in the interview, Carpenter added that the album is a “time capsule” of a point in her life.
Many have suspected some of her tracks allude to her love triangle with Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello. Additionally, fans suspected other songs were about her romance with boyfriend Barry Keoghan, who was featured in the “Please Please Please” music video.
Though she didn’t confess who she was writing about, she admitted the feelings were autobiographical.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“It'll probably bite me in the a-- at some point,” she stated. "But it's been a really therapeutic album to be able to just say what I'm thinking.”
“I’m so blunt and forward. I feel like, what is the reason that we're all hiding from each other when these are just real things? Sometimes men embarrass you. That's super normal,” she stated.
Time interviewed Carpenter.