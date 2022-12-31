Brian Laundrie's Mother Roberta Offered To Help Bury Body, Gabby Petito's Parents' Attorney Claims

For his part, Bertolino believes the letter was written before the murder took place.

“Attorney Reilly and his clients are entitled to allege what they want in court filings but their allegations are not based on fact but on conjecture only,” he said in a statement. “The letter in question was written prior to Brian and Gabby leaving Florida and has nothing to do with the case. Attorney Reilly is trying to further sensationalize this tragedy to bolster his case by taking unrelated comments out of context."

“I have the letter in question but its contents are personal between a mother and a son,” Bertolino added.