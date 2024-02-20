OK Magazine
'She's Breaking Barriers': Actress Bridgit Mendler Impresses Fans by Announcing She Adopted a Son and Is Launching a Space Program

bridgit mendler impresses announcing adopted son launching space program
Source: @bridgitmendler/X
By:

Feb. 20 2024, Published 11:37 a.m. ET

Bridgit Mendler's list of accomplishments keeps expanding!

On Monday, February 19, the former singer-actress announced she privately adopted a son over a year ago.

bridgit mendler impresses announcing adopted son launching space program
Source: mega

Bridgit Mendler announced she adopted a son in December 2022.

"I’m a mama to a sweet 4yo boy. Started fostering in 2021 adopted near Christmas of 2022," the Disney Channel alum spilled on social media. "I’m so lucky — being a parent is the biggest gift and most defining experience there is."

Mendler, 31 — who's married to Griffin Cleverly also shared a scenic sunset photo that showed the tot in the distance.

bridgit mendler impresses announcing adopted son launching space program
Source: @bridgitmendler/X

The star and her husband's tot is now 4 years old.

The heartwarming news came just hours after an equally exciting update about her career, as the Good Luck Charlie star revealed she's helping launch a space program.

"Expect the unexpected! So excited to announce our $6.3M seed led by @foundersfund and @a16z with participation from @CapitalAlso, @LongJourneyVC , @BoxGroup, @humbavc," she told fans. "At @NorthwoodSpace we have our sights on building a data highway between earth and space," the "Hurricane" crooner explained. "We are designing shared ground infrastructure from first principles to expand access to space."

bridgit mendler impresses announcing adopted son launching space program
Source: @bridgitmendler/instagram

The couple married in 2019.

MORE ON:
Bridgit Mendler
"We have a lot of work ahead of us but that’s the fun part. If you like building quickly and seeing your work deployed in locations around the globe with real impact, we want you at Northwood," she concluded the post.

Fans were shocked and impressed by all of the news, with one person joking in reaction, "We don’t have the same 24 hours as @bridgitmendler."

bridgit mendler impresses announcing adopted son launching space program
Source: mega

Mendler's new company aims to expand 'access to space by rethinking shared infrastructure for satellite backhaul.'

"An actual queen and MOTHER in every sense. READY OR NOT, we are here to support all of the great things you’re doing," another admirer gushed, while a third confessed, "I’m in awe of you. You are breaking barriers in every way!!"

Though Mendler rose to fame via her acting and singing gigs on Disney Channel and roles in shows like Nashville and Undateable, she also pursued a college education, having graduated from USC.

She then earned a MS and a PhD from MIT, as well as a JD from Harvard.

Despite her new ventures, acting and singing are still a big part of her life.

"I’ve written scripts, I’ve written music," she spilled on a 2021 episode of the "Techsetters" podcast. "But I also feel like I’m really building upon something with my research [at MIT] and so that’s something that I want to continue to build upon."

At the moment, Mendler has yet to reveal if she'll be a part of the Wizards of Waverly Place reboot, a show she had a recurring role on for three seasons.

