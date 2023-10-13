OK Magazine
Britney Spears 'Appears to Be Unraveling Again' After Split From Sam Asghari: 'Those Around Her Are Extremely Worried'

britney spears unraveling split sam asghari worries
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram
By:

Oct. 13 2023

Britney Spears' supporters are worried she's headed down a "Toxic" path.

The Princess of Pop's alarming behavior has caused the small circle of people she has around her to become concerned for her well-being — especially after her estranged husband, Sam Asghari filed for divorce on Wednesday, August 16, listing Friday, July 28, as their date of separation.

britney spears unraveling split sam asghari worries
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari recently split after 14 months of marriage.

A recent viral video of Spears dancing around with two large knives even prompted a welfare check at the 41-year-old's California home on Wednesday, September 27, as many viewers started to fear she was putting both herself and her pets in danger despite the "Circus" singer insisting the the blades were "fake."

"The wellness check that was recently conducted on her probably won’t be a onetime thing. The police and her friends obviously are there to make sure she’s OK, even if that means more wellness checks," a source recently spilled to a news publication, noting Spears "appears to be unraveling again."

britney spears unraveling split sam asghari worries
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

The pop star's erratic behavior has been a cause of concern for years.

Spears' inner circle is worried history will repeat itself if the "Gimme More" hitmaker doesn't receive the help she desperately needs.

The pop star was involuntarily placed under psychiatric care in 2008 following a 2007 public mental breakdown. It was around this time that she was also diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

The difficult time period was the start of her abusive 13-year conservatorship, which she was freed from in November 2021.

But now that her husband of 14 months, 29, left her after being together for a total of six years, many are deeply concerned she is headed toward another psychiatric break.

britney spears unraveling split sam asghari worries
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears frequently posts strange dancing videos on Instagram.

"She’s not doing well since her marriage ended. She may insist she’s OK, but those around her are extremely worried," the insider explained.

Spears has ensured her 42 million Instagram followers that she is doing fine by sharing frequent updates to her account.

Britney Spears

Just two days after Asghari confirmed he and Spears called it quits on their marriage, the "Oops! ... I Did It Again" singer wrote a lengthy statement addressing the news for the first time.

"As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business!!! But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly!!!" Spears explained back in August.

britney spears unraveling split sam asghari worries
Source: MEGA

The singer was released from her 13-year abusive conservatorship in November 2021.

She even alluded to the fact that she might not be doing as well as she tries to act on social media, stating: "I’ve been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it’s far from reality and I think we all know that!! I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but some reason I’ve always had to hide my weaknesses!!!"

Last month, however, Spears insisted she was well while begging fans to not call the police and make them visit her home.

Source: OK!

In Touch spoke to a source about Spears possibly spiraling.

