Britney Spears 'Appears to Be Unraveling Again' After Split From Sam Asghari: 'Those Around Her Are Extremely Worried'

A recent viral video of Spears dancing around with two large knives even prompted a welfare check at the 41-year-old's California home on Wednesday, September 27, as many viewers started to fear she was putting both herself and her pets in danger despite the "Circus" singer insisting the the blades were "fake."

"The wellness check that was recently conducted on her probably won’t be a onetime thing. The police and her friends obviously are there to make sure she’s OK, even if that means more wellness checks," a source recently spilled to a news publication, noting Spears "appears to be unraveling again."