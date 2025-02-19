Britney Spears Touches Herself While Flashing Her Thong During Vacation to Mexico: Photos

Revealing she was packing up her things at her California home, Spears told fans: "OK, yes, when I come back, I will showcase the living room during the day so you can see the view!!! It’s insane, and it’s way better for the viewing eye, but for some reason, this place has been sort of sacred to me and I didn’t want to share all aspects of possibilities!!! It will grow and expand if I follow my heart, but sometimes it’s complicated to even try to move forward if you think you might get hurt again!!!"

Spears then confessed she wasn't fully moving out of the U.S., but seemingly planting roots in a vacation home south of where she currently lives.

"I'm human and yes, I will have a place in Mexico and in America!!! My mornings here are unbelievable the sunrises are all pink and bright yellow and I get my little mat and I stretch every morning to try to tune up my inner dialogue in the way I speak to myself in a more loving and caring way!!! So I can be a better friend and person for myself!!! Hope you guys are having a wonderful holiday!!!" she shared at the end of last year.