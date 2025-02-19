Britney Spears Touches Herself While Flashing Her Thong During Vacation to Mexico: Photos
Britney Spears is happier by the beach!
On Wednesday, February 19, the pop star shared steamy highlights from her recent vacation to Mexico via Instagram while revealing she was headed to New York as the next stop on her travels.
"Crazy recap of my favorite place!!! Not sure if I like NY or Mexico better !!!" Spears wrote in the caption of a post featuring several images and videos — one of which included a clip of the "Toxic" singer touching herself while lying down in a pool and wearing a hot pink bikini.
"I fly to NY tomorrow then Texas on Saturday !!! I’m debating on going on another excursion !!!" she continued. "Me in the dress is after I danced my a-- off and before I put makeup on !!! I like it better with NO MAKEUP !!! I’m gonna shop in NY !!! Do you guys know of any cool new trendy stores there 🙈🙈🙈 ???"
In another video included in the Instagram carousel, Spears put her bikini body on full display as she flaunted her flat tummy while sitting at the same spot in the pool.
An additional post revealed Spears in a light pink slip dress as she continued touching herself while twirling around and dancing to music.
During the video, Spears lifted up her dress to flash her black lace thong and cheeky behind.
The blonde beauty's recent trip to Mexico comes after she declared she was moving to the country after apparently growing tired of Los Angeles.
While complaining about paparazzi catching her off guard in photos during a December 2024 rant, Spears claimed: "I know I’m not perfect but some of it is extremely mean and cruel and that’s why I’ve moved to Mexico."
Less than two weeks later, Spears defended her decision to allegedly secure land in the beautiful country, noting: "Not sure why I’m explaining myself, but there’s a little negativity with me mentioning my move to Mexico!!! It’s a gift from God that I will never take for granted!!!"
Revealing she was packing up her things at her California home, Spears told fans: "OK, yes, when I come back, I will showcase the living room during the day so you can see the view!!! It’s insane, and it’s way better for the viewing eye, but for some reason, this place has been sort of sacred to me and I didn’t want to share all aspects of possibilities!!! It will grow and expand if I follow my heart, but sometimes it’s complicated to even try to move forward if you think you might get hurt again!!!"
Spears then confessed she wasn't fully moving out of the U.S., but seemingly planting roots in a vacation home south of where she currently lives.
"I'm human and yes, I will have a place in Mexico and in America!!! My mornings here are unbelievable the sunrises are all pink and bright yellow and I get my little mat and I stretch every morning to try to tune up my inner dialogue in the way I speak to myself in a more loving and caring way!!! So I can be a better friend and person for myself!!! Hope you guys are having a wonderful holiday!!!" she shared at the end of last year.