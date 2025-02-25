or
Britney Spears Wears Short White Satin Outfit as She Raves About Visiting New York: 'A Completely Different Planet Out There!'

britney spears
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears stunned in a short white satin outfit while gushing over her New York visit.

By:

Feb. 25 2025, Published 7:31 a.m. ET

Britney Spears is still buzzing from her trip to the Big Apple.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, the pop star shared her excitement about visiting the East Coast for the first time after a while.

“Just got back from NY… It's a completely different planet out there!!! Out of my mind with joy, I realized I needed to reel that s--- in… For people who know me well when I get excited, they just laugh, but I can be a bit dramatic. But those who don’t, I guess they just think I’m bonkers,” she wrote.

britney spears nyc trip
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

The blonde beauty shared her experiences from her recent trip to New York City.

Spears went on to reflect on her time in the city, adding, “I’m silly. Life is too short to be taken seriously… When I got to NY, I realized I had 9 hours of footage I haven’t seen!!! When I got to Disney songs and slow songs where I can do it in my sleep, well I f------ did… It’s a softer me…”

In the post, the “Toxic” singer stunned in a short off-white satin dress with halter straps and a sweetheart neckline, layering it with a sheer lace shawl. She finished the look with black pointed heels, bold red lipstick and her blonde locks pulled into a half ponytail.

Before her New York adventure, Spears was spotted in Los Angeles with her boyfriend, Paul Richard Soliz, 38, on Valentine’s Day.

The couple was seen cruising around L.A. with some of Soliz’s kids before making a pit stop at Jack in the Box for a drive-thru snack. The father-of-nine — whom Spears was first linked to in September 2023, just months after filing for divorce from Sam Asghari — also picked up some flowers for her in honor of the holiday.

britney spearsmegajpg megajpg megajpg megajpg
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears was spotted with her boyfriend on Valentine's Day.

Britney Spears

They looked like they were enjoying themselves, laughing together as they drove around town.

Later, Spears shared another sultry Instagram post, where she went into detail about their time together.

Dressed in a black lingerie set, knee-high boots, a matching cowboy hat, and a choker, she completed the look with dark smoky eyeshadow. As music played, she swayed to the beat, ran her hands over her body and even gave herself a few playful spanks.

“Happy late V Day - I must say, it was such a fun day for me,” she began in the caption.

She continued, “Especially picking the children up and waiting for my friend patiently for 10 minutes to buy his sweet mum mum flowers.”

britney spears sexy valentines day video
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears shared a steamy Instagram post in which she raved about her fun Valentine's Day celebration.

Spears also called out an awkward moment from her night, revealing she got suspicious of “a boy across the street with his dog” who was “just standing there the whole time.” Turns out, it was a paparazzo trying to snap a photo of her “leaning forward with a double chin.”

The “Circus” singer then switched gears, getting real about relationships. “Are you with someone who made you feel beautiful for V Day or with someone who absolutely demoralized you and they got PAID ??? I bet my mom even likes it!!!” she said.

britney spears lingerie valentines day photos
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

The pop star spanked her butt while doing her signature dance moves.

She added, “People love the negative … It’s the most viewed pic on internet … And we are supposed to live in a kind world ??? I’m like the children I just don’t know !!! 🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️.”

Before wrapping up, Spears teased an upcoming meeting with her lawyer, Mat Rosengart. “See me TODAY with my lawyer and the best cookies ever!!!”

