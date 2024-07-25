Tish Cyrus Would Be 'Scared' to Trade Lives With Pop Star Britney Spears: 'It Makes Me Sad'

As OK! previously reported, the performer, 42, has made headlines for her concerning behavior this year.

After it was reported that Britney was allegedly involved in a dispute while at the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood, Calif., she broke her silence and shared her side of the story.

"I honestly wish my life was as wild as it has been portrayed !!! Either way, some s--- actually has happened to my foot and I might have to get surgery ... fingers crossed, hopefully not but I feel that I was harassed and gaslit and tricked to go on the street when my car was supposed to be there !!!" the "Toxic" songstress wrote on social media on Monday, May 6, alongside a video of her horseback riding.