Tish Cyrus Would Be 'Scared' to Trade Lives With Pop Star Britney Spears: 'It Makes Me Sad'
Tish Cyrus admitted to being nervous about Britney Spears' well-being despite being freed from her conservatorship in 2021.
During a recent episode of "Sorry We're Stoned" podcast, Miley Cyrus' mom was asked who she would trade lives with for a week.
“I would be so scared,” Tish, 57, replied after guest Kaitlyn Bristowe said she wanted to swap lives with Spears to see “what’s going on” because she’s “so worried.”
“What if you couldn’t come back?” Tish asked the reality star, 39.
“I get to come back and I would have a lot of answers … I’m very concerned,” Kaitlyn said.
“It makes me sad,” Tish concluded before they moved onto other topics.
As OK! previously reported, the performer, 42, has made headlines for her concerning behavior this year.
After it was reported that Britney was allegedly involved in a dispute while at the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood, Calif., she broke her silence and shared her side of the story.
"I honestly wish my life was as wild as it has been portrayed !!! Either way, some s--- actually has happened to my foot and I might have to get surgery ... fingers crossed, hopefully not but I feel that I was harassed and gaslit and tricked to go on the street when my car was supposed to be there !!!" the "Toxic" songstress wrote on social media on Monday, May 6, alongside a video of her horseback riding.
Britney, who recently split from Paul Richard Soliz, made it clear that she's doing just fine.
"I was in my pajamas and yes, I had been crying because I hurt my foot !!! No breakdown !!! I’m a grown a-- woman who is actually very naive in most situations !!! I am simply embarrassed they got me in my damn pajamas !!! I don’t feel loved … I feel mistreated !!! With that said, I’m going to treat myself this week !!!" she stated.
When the mom-of-two was recently bashed by Ozzy Osbourne, as he said he didn't like her dancing videos, she hit back and defended Kate Beckinsale, who has been trolled, in the process.
"Have you guys ever seen the movie Serendipity with Kate Beckinsale???" Spears' post began in reference to the 50-year-old's hit 2001 film. "Well let me tell you … if you haven’t you definitely should !!! I adore Kate Beckinsale especially because she’s from London 🇬🇧 !!!"
The "Circus" singer admitted: "I realized how incredibly cruel people were talking about her IG saying she needs more age appropriate content .. she’s in her fifties and I thought it was pretty bada-- how she responded with a mini bow in her hair looking literally 4 years old 👍🏻👍🏻 !!!"