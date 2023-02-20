Troubled Britney Spears Raves Over 'Best Night Ever' With Husband Sam Asghari As Concerns Mount Over Singer's Mental Health
Britney Spears and husband Sam Asghari are still going with the flow despite rising concerns about the singer's mental health.
On Sunday, February 19, photogs caught the twosome arriving to Nobu in Malibu, Calif., with the mom-of-two's manager, Cade Hudson, by their side.
All three of them wore long tan coats, though before they embarked on the outing, Spears donned a checkered blazed and black two-piece, noting on Instagram that Asghari, 28, "thinks this black outfit is bad .... I’m confused 🤷🏼♀️🤷🏼♀️… Oh well ..."
In the social media post, Spears said she made the crop top and matching skirt herself, sharing, "I was bored but creating is so cool !!!"
She also raved over their outing at Nobu, writing, "Why is that place so good and how come I always sit by the fire 🔥 !!! Either way, best night ever !!!"
As OK! reported, it was just a few weeks earlier that multiple insiders claimed Spears' inner circle tried to plan an intervention due to growing concerns over her mental health and erratic behavior.
"This is 2008 all over again. There is serious fear she is either going to die or kill someone," one source spilled to an outlet. "She is abusing caffeine, Adderall and anything she can get her hands on."
"She is not taking her medication, which is essential to stabilize her mood and is unknowingly trying to self-medicate with other substances, which is exacerbating her mental illness," the insider added, with a second source sharing, "She has unbelievable untreated trauma that with the help of therapists and specialists could put her in a much better place. An intervention is essential to make that happen."
The "Circus" crooner, 41, denied the buzz, declaring on social media, "It makes me sick to my stomach that it’s even legal for people to make up stories that I almost died."
In a follow-up Instagram, she went into more details about the claims she's been hearing. "This week in the news it said that I almost died and that I have a manager and 'doctors' !!! I don’t have a management team nor will I ever again in my life !!!" Spears stared. "I don’t have 'medical doctors'!!!" she exclaimed. "I take Prozac for depression and that’s about it 🤷🏼♀️ !!!"
"I’m an extremely boring person !!! It frustrates me to know that any news outlet would say any of this!!!" exclaimed the blonde beauty. "It’s worse than a cruel joke because people actually believe this stuff and all of my efforts in getting better with my little routine of prayer and therapy seems to not count for anything when people can say things that are incredibly wrong !!!"
