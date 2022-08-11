Kevin Federline Slammed By Britney Spears' Lawyer For 'Violating' The 'Dignity' Of His Sons' Mother

The legal mind added that the "Toxic" songstress has "faithfully supported" the former flames' teenage sons and "loves them dearly."

"Whether he realizes it or not, Mr. Federline has not only violated the privacy and dignity of the mother of his children, he has undermined his own children, whose privacy he should protect," Rosengart — who helped free Spears from her near-14-year-long conservatorship — continued, referring to the three since deleted videos showing the musician allegedly bickering with her kids, who were 11 and 12 at the time.