Sam Asghari Shows Off Toned Abs After Ex-Wife Britney Spears' Scary Hotel Incident: Photo
Sam Asghari is looking better than ever in his single era!
The hunky actor, 30, took to Instagram on Thursday, May 2, to share a snap of himself showing off his toned physique on a hike with his dog after he finalized his divorce from ex-wife Britney Spears.
"Life update. 😁," Asghari captioned the photo of himself shirtless while enjoying the great outdoors with his pup.
The sultry post came the same day that his former spouse, 42, made headlines after authorities responded to an alleged fight between Spears and her new boyfriend, Paul Richard Soliz, at the Chateau Marmont on Wednesday, May 1. Per fellow hotel guests, they heard the pop star screaming, claimed she was "out of control" and appeared to be in the throes of a mental breakdown in the hallway outside of her suite.
As OK! previously reported, the former couple also recently finalized their divorce after Asghari filed to legally end their union in August 2023.
Fans questioned the Hot Seat actor's social media update, with one user writing, "Timing is everything. There is no way this is a coincidence. @samasghari you are too classy for this. Just don't (do it)."
"Bro it’s no longer your responsibility and I can’t imagine what you’ve been through with her, but can you please make sure she’s ok?" a second person wrote.
"Go check on her! My goodness she needs you. 😢" a third chimed in.
Following her scary hotel incident, the "Toxic" singer took to Instagram to make a bizarre declaration. "Just to let people know... the news is fake!!!" Spears penned. "I would like respect at this time for people to understand I am getting stronger everyday!!!"
"Truth sucks so can someone teach me how to lie???" she lamented about her current circumstances. "Goddesses out there, I'm reaching my higher power and furthermore, I hope you guys are too!!!"
"I need anew toothbrush right now," the chart-topper continued in the lengthy rant. "PS ... I need an espresso. PSS ...not sure why I feel the need to share this ... I guess I'm just a girl and I'm on my period so I'm b-----."
"I also twisted my ankle last night and paramedics showed up at my door illegally," she alleged while showing her injury from the incident at the swanky establishment. "They never came in my room but I felt completely harassed. I'm moving to Boston."