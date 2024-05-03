Sam Asghari Shows Off Toned Abs After Ex-Wife Britney Spears' Scary Hotel Incident: Photo

"Life update. 😁," Asghari captioned the photo of himself shirtless while enjoying the great outdoors with his pup.

The sultry post came the same day that his former spouse, 42, made headlines after authorities responded to an alleged fight between Spears and her new boyfriend, Paul Richard Soliz, at the Chateau Marmont on Wednesday, May 1. Per fellow hotel guests, they heard the pop star screaming, claimed she was "out of control" and appeared to be in the throes of a mental breakdown in the hallway outside of her suite.

As OK! previously reported, the former couple also recently finalized their divorce after Asghari filed to legally end their union in August 2023.