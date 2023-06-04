Britney Spears Brags About Gaining Weight While Grinding the Air: 'At Least I Have a Butt Now'
Britney Spears is loving her figure after putting on some pounds.
On Saturday, June 3, the princess of pop, 41, flaunted her body in a string bikini bottom and a white off-the-shoulder crop top while she danced to Janet Jackson's "All Nite," grinding the air and twirling around in yet another online routine.
"I gained weight," Spears captioned her Instagram post, "but at least I have a butt now and can move it all day!"
Aside from continuously slapping her own butt and rolling around on the ground, the "Toxic" songstress aggressively twerked for her fans, seductively looking at the camera while doing so as her dog walked around her in confusion.
Spears' fans are used to seeing her dancing in barely-there outfits, as she's been making the most of her newfound freedom since her near-14-year-long conservatorship was terminated in November 2021, two months after her estranged dad, Jamie Spears, was suspended as the conservator of estate.
Despite the public's growing concern for her well-being, with matters being made worse following the release of a documentary accusing Spears of living in "virtual isolation" and having a toxic marriage to Sam Asghari, the Grammy-winning artist is insisting that she is better than ever.
In a recent Instagram rant addressing the wild documentary — which also included claims of Spears sleeping with a knife under her pillow — she penned, "I'm quite happy with my easy way of living ... I take care of myself!!!"
- Britney Spears Posts Throwback Photo Carrying Son Jayden After She Agrees to Let 2 Sons Move to Hawaii With Kevin Federline
- Britney Spears 'Already Toned' Down Her Tell-All Book 'a Few Times,' Says Insider: Pop Star Is 'Annoyed at All the Delays'
- Britney Spears' Mom Lynne Flies Out of LAX After Seeing Daughter for First Time in 3 Years
She started off the post writing: "I'm not sure why people are trying to stir up negativity ... you guys are always so d*** sneaky!!! I am talking about the ones who are creating lies!!! I'm a woman who has the right to drive whenever I want to go shopping ... whenever I want and I do a d*** good job at acknowledging my practice in just being a good person!!! With that said, I'm disgusted with the attempts of people saying I'm not well."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Elsewhere, Spears pointed out that she tends to keep the vulnerable parts of her life off of social media considering how the public had treated her during her years-long legal bind.
"I believe in taking my vulnerable moments to myself ... why would I ever share that with a world and media who hurt me deeply at one point in my life ... No thank you!!!" she exclaimed.