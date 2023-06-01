Britney Spears Reveals the Secret to Her 'Favorite' Photoshoot She Ever Did
Britney Spears has learned a thing or two about how to take a good picture over the years — and she's ready to share her secrets!
The Princess of Pop took to Instagram on Wednesday, May 31, to share an image that read: "A room is not a room without natural light."
"The first thing I’m doing while remodeling my home is finding the best places for natural light !!!" Spears gushed in the caption. "I’ve done millions of photos shoots … lights lights and more lights 💡!!!"
"My favorite shoot I ever did was outside two years ago in my backyard with only natural light," she continued, adding that all she had to do was brush her hair and put a little mascara on in order to get camera ready. "Took 20 minutes lol !!!"
"Same goes for inside," she added. "My garden is beautiful 🌱 !!!"
This comes less than a week after the "Toxic" singer shared a throwback snapshot of another photoshoot that took place back in 2001.
"Only shoot I ever did in the woods !!!" she wrote next to a photo of herself rocking a lacy, white bralette, a white choker and a pair of jeans. "Way back before I had kids !!!"
"The only thing I remember is my stylist saying, 'Uhhhhhhhhhhh !!! Your boobs Britney … they’re huge what happened ???,'" she continued. "I said I have no idea 🤷🏼♀️ !!!"
This isn't the only time Spears purposely drew attention to her chest this week. As OK! previously reported, the 41-year-old took to social media on Sunday, May 28, and posted a close-up of her cleavage pressed together while wearing a black bra.
"Reposting a pic I did last year live ⭐️⭐️⭐️ !!!" she captioned the sultry snapshot.
The "Baby, One More Time" singer is far from shy when it comes to showing her fit figure to the world.
Since the end of her oppressive conservatorship, the pop star has shared a wide array of photos of her baring it all online — often with only a strategically placed emoji or two to cover certain private parts.
Although this sparked concern for many fans who openly worry about her mental health, Spears has insisted repeatedly that she's doing just fine.
"I'm not sure why people are trying to stir up negativity ... you guys are always so d*** sneaky!!! I am talking about the ones who are creating lies!!!" she said earlier this month. "With that said, I'm disgusted with the attempts of people saying I'm not well."