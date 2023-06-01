Britney Spears Reveals the Secret to Her 'Favorite' Photoshoot She Ever Did

"The first thing I’m doing while remodeling my home is finding the best places for natural light !!!" Spears gushed in the caption. "I’ve done millions of photos shoots … lights lights and more lights 💡!!!"

"My favorite shoot I ever did was outside two years ago in my backyard with only natural light," she continued, adding that all she had to do was brush her hair and put a little mascara on in order to get camera ready. "Took 20 minutes lol !!!"

"Same goes for inside," she added. "My garden is beautiful 🌱 !!!"