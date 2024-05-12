OK Magazine
Britney Spears Likes Boyfriend Paul Richard Soliz Because He 'Doesn't Make Her Feel Crazy': 'He's Easygoing'

britney spears denies mental breakdown
Source: mega
By:

May 12 2024, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Britney Spears had a rocky start in her relationship with current boyfriend Paul Richard Soliz — but according to a source, it was his relaxed personality that drew the pop star to the former housekeeper.

britney spears thinks sam asghari pathetic tries take everything
Source: mega

Britney Spears is reportedly dating Paul Richard Soliz.

"One of the reasons why she likes Paul is he doesn’t make her feel crazy, he’s easygoing and does whatever she wants," an insider spilled to a news outlet.

However, Spears' family and friends are less than charmed by the 37-year-old's controversial past as Soliz has been charged with several misdemeanors and one felony in recent years.

"No one around Britney thinks this guy is good for her," the source continued. "They say he’s just telling her what she wants to hear."

britney spears feels tiny weak intermittent fasting diet
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears split from ex Sam Asghari in summer 2023.

Some of the negative opinions about Spears' new boyfriend may stem from a recent incident that occurred at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles. Police arrived at the scene after worried onlookers allegedly called them to report an altercation between Spears and Soliz. Some even claimed the artist was having a mental episode.

The "Toxic" singer was quick to put the rumors to bed in a series of social media posts explaining the situation.

"Just to let people know... the news is fake!!!" she penned earlier this month. "I would like respect at this time for people to understand I am getting stronger everyday!!!"

britney spears friends fear history repeating boyfriend paul soliz
Source: mega

Spears was freed from her dad's conservatorship in 2021.

In a separate post, she clarified that she had injured her ankle and was not having a "mental breakdown."

"I was in my pajamas and yes, I had been crying because I hurt my foot !!! No breakdown !!!" she explained. "I’m a grown a-- woman who is actually very naïve in most situations !!! I am simply embarrassed they got me in my d--- pajamas !!! I don’t feel loved … I feel mistreated !!! With that said, I’m going to treat myself this week !!!"

Source: OK!
And Soliz's alleged poor behavior doesn't stop at his run-ins with the law and incidents at L.A. hotels. Soliz's ex Nicole Mancilla and her mother, Sandra Smith, also said the handyman was an absent father to his kids.

"My husband fell in Britney Spears' p----. He was married, and now he denies his children," Mancilla claimed in a recent interview. "He neglects his children for her."

britney spears feels tiny weak intermittent fasting diet
Source: @britneyspears/instagram

Britney Spears sparked rumors she had a 'mental breakdown' after police were called to an L.A. hotel.

Smith further alleged, "He has 10 kids. He doesn't support any of them. They have a one-year-old together and he doesn't even pay attention to that one either."

"He's a deadbeat dad," she continued at the time. "It’s difficult for me, because he doesn't support not one kid. And they're at my house."

The source spoke with Star magazine about Soliz and Spears' relationship.

