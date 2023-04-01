Britney Spears Shows Off Her Bare Face During Vacation Gone Wrong: Photos
Britney Spears has been living through a travel nightmare!
On Friday, March 31, the pop princess uploaded one of her iconic dancing videos to Instagram. This time, she was wearing a short dress with a tan bedazzles bust and blue skirt, as well as some black mary jane heels. The 41-year-old’s blonde locks were half up half down in waves while she wore no makeup.
“Traveled all the way here to find only one suitcase came … the one with my going out sophisticated dresses and my other FOUR red snake suitcases were gone!!!” the “Toxic” singer wrote revealing why her vacation had gone wrong.
“The hard part was no toiletries … no brush … no toothbrush … no makeup … no deodorant !!! I wasn’t even mad I was shocked … so that’s why I did these videos 😬😬😬🤧🤧🤧🤓🤓🤓!!!”
“I put these two dresses on wearing no makeup at all for the first time on Instagram … in these damn mary jane shoes which didn’t match at all 😳😳😳😳😳😳,” she added, pointing out that this was one of the first times she has shown her bare face to her following.
“PSSS … I look waaaaay younger without makeup … kinda weird 🤷🏼♀️🎀,” the ‘90s icon concluded.
As OK! previously reported, on Tuesday, March 28, the “oops!…i did it again” vocalist was caught without her wedding ring on her way to the Hawaiian vacation. Spears was spotted exiting a car with manager Cade Hudson holding a teddy bear in her right hand with a noticeably unadorned left hand.
The photo began to spark rumors of a possible split between Spears and her hubby, Sam Asghari. Just a few days later, on Thursday, March 30, Asghari was seen out and about without his wedding band on, further adding fuel to fan speculation.
Soon after, the personal trainer uploaded a photo to his Instagram Story in hopes of shutting down the gossip that his marriage is in peril. The 29-year-old posted a selfie on an airplane that showed off his wedding ring, insinuating that Asghari might have been joining his lover and her manager on their trip.
On Friday, March 31, Asghari’s rep, Brandon Cohen, confirmed that the couple’s marriage was not on the rocks. He claimed that the actor only took off his ring because he is currently filming a movie.