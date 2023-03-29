Britney Spears Confusingly Claims 'Half My Clothes Are Gone' After Looking At 'Throwback' Posts

Taking to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, March 28, the princess of pop wrote in black writing on a white background: "Since I'm doing a serious throwback this week, I went back in and checked out some of my posts and realized half my clothes are gone !!!!"

After sharing several emojis to represent her shock and confusion at what she stumbled across, the "Toxic" singer continued: "These are my favorite pieces of clothing that are gone !!! I post this to remind myself ..."