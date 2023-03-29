Britney Spears Confusingly Claims 'Half My Clothes Are Gone' After Looking At 'Throwback' Posts
A wardrobe catastrophe.
Upon her trip down memory lane to the good old days of her performing, Britney Spears noticed something quite strange: Half her old clothing appears to be missing!
Taking to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, March 28, the princess of pop wrote in black writing on a white background: "Since I'm doing a serious throwback this week, I went back in and checked out some of my posts and realized half my clothes are gone !!!!"
After sharing several emojis to represent her shock and confusion at what she stumbled across, the "Toxic" singer continued: "These are my favorite pieces of clothing that are gone !!! I post this to remind myself ..."
Spears' strange message comes on the heels of her posting her very first appearance on Saturday Night Live. In the clip, which first aired on May 13, 2000, shared to Instagram, the Grammy Award winner — who has appeared on the hit sketch show as both a host and a musical guest several times — joked about some of the wildest gossip swirling about everything from her booming career to her body.
One week prior, Spears shared another throwback video from rehearsal ahead of her VMAs performance. Showing off her toned tummy in a black crop top she paired with black cargo pants, Spears is seen singing a remixed version of "Oops!... I Did It Again" as she dances in sync with her backup dancers.
"Rehearsals at the @vmas … always better because I don’t try 🤪 !!! Psss only boys on stage with me always !!!" she captioned the upload earlier this month.
Aside from reminiscing on some of her memorable moments, Spears — who has sparked concern for her well-being as of late following a string of bizarre posts — took this throwback period she's in to reflect on the way her dad, Jamie Spears, allegedly acted when they were on the road.
In a rant calling out her family for their treatment of her in the earlier days of her music career, Spears wrote of her estranged father: "I can’t remember how many women were on the bus with my dad 🙄🙄🙄 ... either way, I would say they got a great deal wasting 15 years of my life !!!"