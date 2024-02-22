Britney Spears Says 'Bullying These Days' Is 'Extremely Manipulative' and 'Mean' in Bizarre Rant

"In the class I was teaching, these two girls were side by side but one wasn’t so confident, and she was confused by the constant SUPPORT the other girl was giving !!! The girl said 'don’t worry you’re not the biggest one out here dancing' and right as she said that, I could see the little girl’s mind go 'I never thought that to begin with why did she just say that' !!!" the "Toxic" singer explained.

Spears continued: "I like to call it mean girl bullying … it’s when another girl says something out of support or something and you literally want to b---- slap them !!! OK so I guess that’s not the answer but I of course wanted to cry when I saw that little girl’s spirit get sad and I immediately got protective !!!"