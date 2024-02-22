Britney Spears Says 'Bullying These Days' Is 'Extremely Manipulative' and 'Mean' in Bizarre Rant
Britney Spears is not a fan of bullying.
The Princess of Pop took to social media with a lengthy rant about a recent instance of bullying she observed between a group of young girls. The situation prompted Spears to reflect on her own personal experiences being tormented as a kid.
"I was teaching a class the other day and it’s really interesting to see the support of other girls when they are communicating !!! Bullying these days isn’t so exposed or aggressive with girls, it’s extremely manipulative and just d--- right mean !!!" Spears ranted in the caption of an Instagram post, which featured a blank white screen.
Spears had previously uploaded the same message alongside a video of herself dancing, however, she seemed to have taken it down and re-shared her words without the clip.
"In the class I was teaching, these two girls were side by side but one wasn’t so confident, and she was confused by the constant SUPPORT the other girl was giving !!! The girl said 'don’t worry you’re not the biggest one out here dancing' and right as she said that, I could see the little girl’s mind go 'I never thought that to begin with why did she just say that' !!!" the "Toxic" singer explained.
Spears continued: "I like to call it mean girl bullying … it’s when another girl says something out of support or something and you literally want to b---- slap them !!! OK so I guess that’s not the answer but I of course wanted to cry when I saw that little girl’s spirit get sad and I immediately got protective !!!"
"So I put my phone up to the mirror and shot them dancing !!! I specifically brought it over to the little one who had been downplayed by the other girls and I made sure they saw how f------ awesome she was !!!" the 42-year-old detailed. "It made me so d--- happy to see her confidence get better and then I thought about it !!! She reminded me a lot of myself !!! It’s not nice to be downplayed !!! I was open to the advice of others !!!"
Spears went on to admit she had a similar "situation" happen to her roughly two months ago with someone she "doesn't know that well."
"I know I’m a girl who used to be famous way back then and I know I make mistakes !!!" she expressed.
"I do Instagram out of protection honestly and I like wearing pretty dresses and getting my hair fixed !!! I’m not sure why I’m explaining myself … I guess I wish I could have been a mean girl back when she was giving me her advice and put my Instagram in her face and make things awkward !!!" the "Circus" hitmaker concluded.