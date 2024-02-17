Britney Spears Bizarrely Twirls Around in Hot Pink Bikini: Watch
Pink bikini and the music on high!
On Saturday, February 17, Britney Spears uploaded one of her classic dancing videos of herself in a hot pink bathing suit top and multicolored plaid mini shorts.
The star, who was released from her 13-year abusive conservatorship in 2021, whipped her blonde locks around as she twirled and posed for the camera. Spears smiled wide throughout the footage as she bopped to the music.
“I just decided to put my bathing suit on 💋💄🤦🏼♀️🌹🍒💋!!!” the blonde beauty, 42, wrote.
As OK! previously reported, the recent post came just days after Spears took to Instagram with an interesting video of herself fooling around in the cockpit of an airplane.
"We hit a little turbulence but I flew the plane for a minute in the cockpit!!!" she penned alongside a clip of herself trying on the pilot’s glasses.
"It was so weird putting on the pilot’s glasses, I felt like I connected to his world for a second, and connection is everything!!! I’m blind as a bat in my left eye… but I can definitely see better with my glasses!!! I look like his geeky nerd daughter 🙄🌹😂😂 !!!" she continued.
After sharing the silly video, the mother-of-two posted a series of snaps she took with the pilots of the aircraft.
Though Spears has her comments disabled on Instagram, users on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared their reactions to the post.
"Britney Spears taking off the pilots glasses mid-flight is the most hysterical thing I have watched in ages!!!!!!" one fan penned, while another added, "Britney Spears on IG playing with her pilots glasses and making him take selfies w her while they flying her plane is absolutely insane."
A third person raved: "OMG!!! It's Captain Britney Spears BBBBBHHHH!!!!! This made me so happy!!!!"
In addition to sharing the in-fight antics, the “Toxic” singer also announced some fun news for Valentine’s Day.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“Happy Valentine’s Day🌹!!! I’ve partnered with my favorite NYC Coffee shop, @GLACENOGLU to create my own flavor, The Britney Brulee ☕️!!! Proceeds will benefit @trevorproject!!!” she stated of the delicious new menu item at the famed French hotspot located in the Upper East Side of Manhattan.