Jamie Lynn Spears Admits She and Sister Britney Spears 'Throw Down' When They 'Fight' Amid Ongoing Feud
Jamie Lynn Spears opened up about her and Britney Spears’ feud on the Saturday, November 25, episode of UK reality show I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here.
“She’s a good big sister, she is. Yeah, I love her,” the 32-year-old said to her cast mates.
“Me and her throw down. The world’s seen that. I’ve learned to stop talking about it publicly, but you know what, families fight. Listen, we just do it better than most,” she admitted.
Jamie and Britney have had a tumultuous relationship over the last few years following the dissolution of the pop sensation’s 13-year conservatorship.
Fellow competitor Sam Thompson then noted that all families have their issues, to which the Zoey 101 alum added, “Me and her both have had a very complicated upbringing. We’ve had very complicated circumstances and we both had to deal with them in different ways.”
Jamie continued: “Sometimes we took it out on each other when perhaps we shouldn’t have. I’ve never, ever … I’ve been the one person in her life – and she can say this – I’ve never taken anything from her, you know? I’ve been the one person in her life who’s always said, ‘I just want to be your sister.’”
To conclude, the blonde beauty confessed, “We just had a really weird life so we can’t explain it to many people, but at the end of the road I know that that’s my family, I love them.”
Additionally, Jamie and Sam, who filmed the series in the Australian rainforest, discussed the Dancing With the Stars alum’s relationship with Britney’s estranged sons, Sean Preston, 18, and Jayden James, 17, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline.
“Do Britney’s kids really like you? Are you like the cool aunt? Do you think she’s watching you on this?” he asked Jamie.
“Yeah, they are precious and they are so cute, the boys couldn’t be better boys,” she replied. “I can imagine she’d be worried about me on here,” she added of the “Toxic” singer.
“I think she’s probably checking in on me heavily. I do think she’s probably like, ‘Why would she do that?’” Jamie said, noting that she spoke with Britney before jetting off to Australia.
“She asked me that before I came here, she was like, ‘You’re really going to do it?’ I was like, ‘I’m going to go to Australia and check it out,’” she revealed of the 41-year-old, who recently split from husband Sam Asghari this summer.
“Me crying, she’d probably be like, ‘Ya’ll get her the f--- out of there, right now!’” Jamie stated.