Jamie Lynn Spears Admits She and Sister Britney Spears 'Throw Down' When They 'Fight' Amid Ongoing Feud

Fellow competitor Sam Thompson then noted that all families have their issues, to which the Zoey 101 alum added, “Me and her both have had a very complicated upbringing. We’ve had very complicated circumstances and we both had to deal with them in different ways.”

Jamie continued: “Sometimes we took it out on each other when perhaps we shouldn’t have. I’ve never, ever … I’ve been the one person in her life – and she can say this – I’ve never taken anything from her, you know? I’ve been the one person in her life who’s always said, ‘I just want to be your sister.’”