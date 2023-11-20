Jamie Lynn Spears Slammed for Awkwardly Refusing to Name Drop Sister Britney Spears on 'I'm a Celebrity ... Get Me Out of Here'
Jamie Lynn Spears jumped through hoops to not mention Britney Spears' name on I'm a Celebrity ... Get Me Out of Here.
During the Sunday, November 19, episode of the U.K. reality show, the famous sibling was asked by This Morning presenter Josie Gibson about who inspired her love of music.
"Who got you into music then?" the television host asked Jamie Lynn, 32, about where her interest in the art form came from in hopes of hearing the pop icon's name.
"I’ve always kind of been into music, you know what I mean?" the Zoey 101 star sheepishly said.
"Very musical family, aren’t you? Was your grandma into it?" the reporter continued to pry.
"My mom played the piano a lot," Jamie Lynn admitted while clearly avoiding giving credit to her older sister, 41.
The Sweet Magnolia actress' avoidance of Britney set the internet on fire. "Not jamie lynn acting as if britney doesn’t exist #ImACeleb," one fan wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.
"LOL JAMIE WHY ARE YOU LYING," a second social media user said of the elephant in the room.
"Not Josie asking Jamie Lynn 'who got you in to music then,'" a third person said jokingly of the strange moment.
As OK! previously reported, the Dancing With the Stars alum has been putting up walls while starring in the survival series, refusing to participate in pre-show chats. "While it is a choice whether campmates take part in the interviews, they usually do — no questions asked," a source explained.
"But Jamie said no, that she didn't want to speak before she entered the show," the insider added of her resistance to talking about her life. "It was very disappointing, fans of the show are so excited about what she has to say."
The Goldilocks and the 3 Bears star has seemingly only been open about Britney — whom she's publicly feuded with over the past two years — when it's for her own gain, like her 2022 memoir, Things I Should Have Said.
"She's had it with Britney's talk that her whole family's a bunch of leeches who deserve to be in jail," a source said of Jamie Lynn, adding that she has been "fuming at the suggestion that she's betrayed her own flesh."
"She loves her sister, but wants Britney to stop spreading the hate," the source continued. "She's not going to just sit back and take it."