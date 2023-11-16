Diva Alert: Jamie Lynn Spears Refuses to Take Part in 'I'm a Celebrity' Pre-Show Interviews: 'It Was Very Disappointing'
Jamie Lynn Spears will be among the star-studded cast members for Season 23 of the hit reality competition I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! — but she's already breaking show tradition.
The 32-year-old arrived in Australia on Tuesday, November 14, in preparation for filming. Prior to the start of the series, the celebrity contestants are placed in quarantine in different hotels without access to their phones. During this time, they are only allowed to communicate with anyone outside of their hotel room through pre-show interviews. However, Spears opted out of speaking with the media entirely.
"While it is a choice whether camp mates take part in the interviews, they usually do — no questions asked," a source spilled. "But Jamie said no, that she didn't want to speak before she entered the show."
"It was very disappointing, fans of the show are so excited about what she has to say," the source added.
Prior to the premiere, the mother-of-two — Maddie, 15, who she shares with ex Casey Aldridge, and Ivey, 5, with husband Jamie Watson — gushed she was "wildly excited and nervous" to be on the show.
"There is literally every misconception you can have on a person about me so I don’t take any of it seriously. Going on I’m A Celebrity will be a nice way for people to see the real me," she confessed in a press release. "This is an opportunity to be myself and do something really cool and have some awesome experiences in the meantime."
"I hope I will learn something new about myself," she said. "I would think I was such a bad--- if I won this. But I am going in there to enjoy this whole experience — even if it is for one second…"
This isn't the first time Spears' dipped her toes into reality television. In January, she was a contestant on Special Forces: World's Toughest Test. However, she self-eliminated after only two days on the show.
The young singer also appeared on Dancing With the Stars in October, but she was eliminated in week two of the popular dance competition.
“Yalllllll, I promise I hear and see all the many wonderfully passionate ppl who are not happy with the way things fell tonight, and i appreciate the tremendous amount [of] love and support,” Spears wrote via Instagram. "This was an amazing experience, and I’m very happy to have been apart of it, and soooo excited to see all the fabulous contestants and their partners continue to KILL it each week!!!!!"
