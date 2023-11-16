Diva Alert: Jamie Lynn Spears Refuses to Take Part in 'I'm a Celebrity' Pre-Show Interviews: 'It Was Very Disappointing'

Jamie Lynn Spears will be among the star-studded cast members for Season 23 of the hit reality competition I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! — but she's already breaking show tradition.

The 32-year-old arrived in Australia on Tuesday, November 14, in preparation for filming. Prior to the start of the series, the celebrity contestants are placed in quarantine in different hotels without access to their phones. During this time, they are only allowed to communicate with anyone outside of their hotel room through pre-show interviews. However, Spears opted out of speaking with the media entirely.