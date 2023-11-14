Jamie Lynn Spears Ripped Apart After Claiming She's Most Famous for Acting: 'You're Best Known as Britney's Sister'
Would Jamie Lynn Spears be famous if it wasn't for sister Britney Spears?
In a preview for the new season of I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!, the star baffled viewers when she stated what she's most famous for.
"I'm best known for being an actress and a singer. I have been doing it basically since I could walk," the mom-of-two, 32, claimed.
In her introduction, the Zoey 101 lead also explained she was participating on the series to "show my girls you can get out there and do absolutely anything you want, even if it's scary."
While Jamie Lynn has released a country music EP and stars in Netflix's Sweet Magnolias, social media users agreed her real claim to fame is being Britney's younger sibling — and many called her out for snubbing the pop star.
"Be serious Jamie Lynn, you are best known for being Britney Spears' sister," one person wrote on X, while another said, "Girl we don't know you from that😂."
"If you weren't Britney's sister you would be working at a Starbucks," another viewed dissed, while a fourth tweeted, "Who cares about Jamie Lynn? Her entire career is based on her sister."
Britney, 41, hasn't commented on Jamie Lynn's words, though the siblings have been estranged for years, as the "Toxic" crooner said Jamie Lynn didn't help her when she was trapped in a 13-year abusive conservatorship run by their father.
Britney wrote about the situation in her memoir, The Woman in Me.
"This will sound crazy, but I’ll say it again because it’s the truth: I thought they were going to try to kill me. I didn’t understand how Jamie Lynn and our father had developed such a good relationship," she penned. "She knew I was reaching out to her for help and that she was dogging me. I felt like she should have taken my side."
"As I was fighting the conservatorship and receiving a lot of press attention, she was writing a book capitalizing on it," the Crossroads actress said, referring to Jamie Lynn's memoir, Things I Should Have Said. "She rushed out salacious stories about me, many of them hurtful and outrageous.”
“She will always be my sister, and I love her and her beautiful family. I’m working to feel more compassion than anger toward her, and everyone who I feel has wronged me," Britney concluded. "It’s not that easy."
In Jamie Lynn's memoir, she recalled Britney's "erratic behavior," claiming the blonde beauty pulled a knife on her after she locked them both in a room.
The "Womaziner" vocalist responded via social media and denied the allegations. "You've stooped to a whole new level of LOW... I've never been around you ever with a knife or would I ever even think to do such!!!" Britney wrote. "The only knife I ever saw you with at home was cutting the biggest pieces of squash I ever saw in my life and it was way too big for me to cut... So please please stop with these crazy lies for the Hollywood books!!!"