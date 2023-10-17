'Soul-Crushing': Britney Spears' Dad Fat-Shamed and 'Infantilized' Her for Years, Singer Reveals

Britney Spears is telling all about her toxic experience growing up in the spotlight.

"Over the past 15 years or even at the start of my career, I sat back while people spoke about me and told my story for me, After getting out of my conservatorship, I was finally free to tell my story without consequences from the people in charge of my life," she shared in a new interview of why she wrote The Woman in Me, out on Tuesday, October 24.