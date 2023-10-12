OK Magazine
'Happy' Britney Spears Spotted Dining With Maluma and J Balvin in NYC as She Gears Up for Book Release

Source: MEGA
By:

Oct. 12 2023, Published 12:29 p.m. ET

New city, new Britney?

On Wednesday, October 11, Britney Spears, 41, joined Columbian singers Maluma and J Balvin at Zero Bond in NYC to enjoy a late-night sushi dinner.

brit knives
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears' recent knife videos have caused public concern.

A source spilled details of the meetup, which came just weeks before the pop sensation will release her new book, The Woman in Me.

“The guys flagged her down, and she and her group joined them,” the insider spilled. “Everyone was in good spirits. Britney was all smiles and so happy to be back in New York for the first time in a while.”

They divulged that the group talked about music as well as her forthcoming memoir.

While Spears did not share anything about the outing on social media, Maluma, 29, shared a clip of himself and Balvin, 38, hanging out at the restaurant on Instagram.

maluma
Source: @maluma/Instagram

Maluma shared an image of himself and J Balvin from the trio's dinner.

As OK! previously reported, the star’s memoir will drop a few “bombshells.”

“You read some of her family history in the book, and you think, ‘Oh my God, that poor girl,'” a source said of the writing.

They added that the process of creating the tome has “definitely been intense” for the blonde beauty, especially amid her recent divorce from her husband of 14 months, Sam Asghari.

The insider continued: “You have to be really patient with somebody telling their story for the first time and not force them. She details her family history, from her grandparents to her parents to why she is the way she is.”

britney spears
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears is releasing her new book, 'The Woman in Me,' on October 24.

Spears herself admitted the memoir has been stressful, saying, “I worked my a-- off for this book, I had a lot of therapy to get this book done, so you guys better like it. And if you don’t like it, that’s fine too.”

The project reportedly covers it all, from her 2008 breakdown to her strict 13-year conservatorship.

brit
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears is currently going through a divorce from Sam Asghari.

“Every huge sensationalized headline is all in there,” they shared. “There are a few bombshells, and you will have empathy for Britney. It’s Britney telling her story, without handlers, totally unfiltered — the good, the bad and the ugly.”

On Tuesday, October 4, the “Toxic” singer even teased that she might be writing a second book after The Woman in Me hits the shelves.

Source: OK!
"Riding' n writing ✍🏻 !!! All I'm doing at the moment … volume 2 coming after 1 🙈🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ !!! #TheWomanInMe," she penned alongside photos of herself on a private jet, horseback riding and other moments from her recent tropical vacation.

Some speculated a second installment would have plenty to tell after the announcement of her divorce.

Page Six reported on Spears' NYC outing.

