Ginuwine Doesn't Remember Awkward Encounter With Justin Timberlake Detailed in Britney Spears' Memoir: 'I Truly Don't'

In Britney Spears' bombshell memoir, The Woman in Me, the pop star said her ex-boyfriend used to embarrass her by trying "too hard" to fit in when he was around Black musicians, using an alleged run-in they had with Ginuwine as an example.

"J got all excited and said, so loud, ‘Oh yeah, fo shiz, fo shiz! Ginuwiiiine! What’s up, homie,'" she wrote in the tell-all tome that was later read by Williams for the audiobook.