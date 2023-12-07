Ginuwine Doesn't Remember Awkward Encounter With Justin Timberlake Detailed in Britney Spears' Memoir: 'I Truly Don't'
An audio clip of Michelle Williams mimicking Justin Timberlake greeting Ginuwine went viral on social media — but the R&B singer claims he genuinely doesn't remember it happening.
In Britney Spears' bombshell memoir, The Woman in Me, the pop star said her ex-boyfriend used to embarrass her by trying "too hard" to fit in when he was around Black musicians, using an alleged run-in they had with Ginuwine as an example.
"J got all excited and said, so loud, ‘Oh yeah, fo shiz, fo shiz! Ginuwiiiine! What’s up, homie,'" she wrote in the tell-all tome that was later read by Williams for the audiobook.
"Yeah, yeah, I definitely heard about it. People were calling about that," the "Pony" artist told a news outlet. "But I can tell you I don't remember that happening. I truly don't remember that happening."
"If Justin would've did something like that, I probably would've looked at him like, 'Why are you acting like that?'" he explained. "If he did that, that would be something that I would remember. That would've definitely stuck out. So nah, I don't remember that happening."
As OK! previously reported, the "Toxic" singer also discussed her complicated feelings about Timberlake's interaction with another artist —Christina Aguilera. The mother-of-two wrote she felt hurt after they posed together for a 2003 cover of Rolling Stone after their split.
"Him in a black tank top, looking at her with s--- eyes, her looking out at the camera, wearing a lace-up black shirt," Spears penned. "In that story, she said she thought Justin and I should get back together, which was just confusing, given how negative she’d been elsewhere."
"Even if they weren’t trying to be cruel, it felt like they were just pouring salt in the wound," she continued. "Why was it so easy for everyone to forget that I was a human being — vulnerable enough that these headlines could leave a bruise?"
The "Toxic" songstress also revealed she'd had an abortion while she was in a relationship with the former boy-bander.
"I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I'd anticipated," she said in an excerpt of the book. "If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn't want to be a father."
