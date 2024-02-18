Britney Spears Deletes Videos of Herself Smoking Cigarettes in Risqué Ensembles as Fans Remain Concerned Over Her 'Strange' Behavior
Is Britney Spears a cigarette smoker?
On Saturday, February 17, the pop star took to Instagram where she posted a series of dancing videos in skimpy outfits, however, one clip stood out as the “Toxic” singer appeared to be smoking.
Despite sharing the footage, Spears quickly deleted the posts just hours later.
One bizarre upload, which featured the blonde beauty in a pink bikini top and black mini shorts, was captioned, “Ok so I was a little excited to get a studio. It's actually really cute and at night it's way hotter and I sweat ... I'm trying to lose weight ... I kind of like it ... normally no thank you but hmm.”
In another post, she twirled around with the lit cigarette in her mouth while wearing a pink button down and tiny jean shorts.
“I used to do this in The Big Apple in my 20s with the boys ... they would sometimes stand up while doing acting scenes at the movies and embarrass me... they were incredibly good too!!” she wrote alongside the upload.
“There's just something about this white stick in my hands... ok I was feeling myself,” she added.
After the deleted clip was reposted on X, formerly known as Twitter, users took to the platform to share their concern for the mother-of-two’s behavior.
“I would have never thought that she would have turned out this way. Really sad,” one person wrote, while another added, “Oh nooooooo! noooo! noooo! I feel sad about this.”
Someone else commented on her appearance, noting, “I love Britney but, she really needs to take a shower,” while another said, “Wild stuff happening here.”
“This was the strangest behavior I’ve seen from her lol,” a fifth individual declared, as one more user confessed, “Idk y'all… I started to regret having a part of the free Britney movement...” referring to the end of Spears 13-year abusive conservatorship.
As OK! previously reported, fan concern for the hitmaker has grown over the last year as the celeb has shared many erratic posts to Instagram.
According to an insider, Spears’ worrying behavior is not limited to social media.
"They’ve spoken to her countless times and told her she needs to stay covered up in public areas or risk being asked to leave," they said of her stays at the Four Seasons Westlake Village in California. "They had to enforce their policies because too many people were making complaints."
"After so many years living under her dad’s control, Britney gets a huge thrill for breaking any and every rule she can!" the source explained.