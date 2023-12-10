Britney Spears 'Re-Evaluates' Relationship With Ex Sam Asghari 5 Months After Split: 'I'm Easily Manipulated'
Britney Spears has been reflecting on her 14-month marriage to ex Sam Asghari.
On Saturday, December 9, the pop star uploaded an old-fashioned picture of a nun sipping out of a teacup along with a message about her former relationship.
“It's so weird being single… I've had a lot of time to really look back with all the good and bad… I've realized I don't talk to myself that nicely at all… I'm easily manipulated and I wear my heart on my sleeve…” Spears admitted.
“But I'm definitely changing all that… I have to make time to stop and look around to re-evaluate myself and say is this good for me???” the 42-year-old added.
She then assessed what she needs in future relationships, saying, “I like a routine and I usually do the same thing every day…. l'm honestly bored but I'm also scared of a lot of things… The way I live my life is mine... I've had so many people interfere with that… But to know it’s ok to be selfish with my life and enjoy it is amazing!!! I will say my routine and daily affairs seem silly sometimes…”
The blonde beauty then completely changed the subject to recall a childhood memory with her mother, Lynne Spears.
“My mom always used to visit the sisters at St. Mary's Catholic School … She used to go to when I was younger and the nuns always gave me cookies… I liked going there because the sun was always out and it was beautiful there... It’s weird because I have a small garden with flowers on my balcony outside my room… When I take a picture of it the illusion is that it's connected to the trees outside… It’s pretty beautiful when the sun hits at the right spot… The pictures look like diamonds glistening everywhere… Every time I go out there I think of the sisters at the church I used to go to... l'm honestly not even sure why I'm writing this nonsense!!!?? Oh this picture 🤦🏼♀️🤦🏼♀️🤦🏼♀️,” Britney concluded the post.
As OK! previously reported, this message came after the blonde beauty reunited with her estranged mom for her 42nd birthday bash.
On December 2, Britney’s manager, Cade Hudson, shared an image of the mother-of-two alongside Lynne and her brother, Bryan Spears.
Britney and Lynne have had a strained relationship due to the “Toxic” singer’s abusive 13-year conservatorship. Although they spent the night together, and were reportedly “two peas in a pod,” the singer’s mother is still cautious about rekindling their relationship.
“It’s baby steps,” a source told Page Six of mending their connection. “Everyone around Britney is being very careful not to hurt the chances of reconciliation.”
Earlier this year, Britney revealed she had seen Lynne.
“My sweet mama showed up at my doorstep yesterday after 3 years … It’s been such a long time … with family there’s always things that need to be worked out … but time heals all wounds!!!” she wrote in May.
She later added, “After being able to communicate what I’ve held in for an extremely long time, I feel so blessed we were able to try to make things RIGHT!!! I love you so much!!! Psss … I’m so blessed we can have coffee together after 14 years!!! Let’s go shopping afterwards!!!”
The insider spilled the pair have been speaking over the phone.
“Britney and Lynne were talking prior to the birthday party,” the source. “For Britney, it’s very hard, it’s very sensitive. It would be good for them to have each other in their lives.
“Trust is the keyword. Britney has a very hard time trusting people, as do many people in the limelight, but for her it’s even more difficult after everything that has happened,” they added, referencing Britney’s conservatorship.