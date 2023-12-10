Britney Spears 'Re-Evaluates' Relationship With Ex Sam Asghari 5 Months After Split: 'I'm Easily Manipulated'

She then assessed what she needs in future relationships, saying, “I like a routine and I usually do the same thing every day…. l'm honestly bored but I'm also scared of a lot of things… The way I live my life is mine... I've had so many people interfere with that … But to know it’s ok to be selfish with my life and enjoy it is amazing!!! I will say my routine and daily affairs seem silly sometimes…”

“My mom always used to visit the sisters at St. Mary's Catholic School … She used to go to when I was younger and the nuns always gave me cookies… I liked going there because the sun was always out and it was beautiful there... It’s weird because I have a small garden with flowers on my balcony outside my room… When I take a picture of it the illusion is that it's connected to the trees outside… It’s pretty beautiful when the sun hits at the right spot… The pictures look like diamonds glistening everywhere… Every time I go out there I think of the sisters at the church I used to go to... l'm honestly not even sure why I'm writing this nonsense!!!?? Oh this picture 🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️,” Britney concluded the post.