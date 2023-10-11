Britney Spears Says She 'Prefers' Dogs Over Cats in Bizarre Post About New Pup Snow
Is Snow Britney Spears’ favorite?
On Tuesday, October 10, the pop princess shared a video of herself posing while holding her new puppy, Snow, in her arms.
In the clip, the blonde beauty stared into the camera with a smile while the small white dog wiggled around and licked her face. The adorable pet was an addition to the family shortly after Spears and ex Sam Asghari announced their split in August.
Along with the footage, Spears shared a bizarre message about her love for Snow and dogs in general.
“She’s extremely tiny 🙃🙃!!! But she’s ferocious and she is the queen of the universe 😉😉😉😂😡🙄🙄🤫😷👆🏻!!!! Psss!!! Swap to see the day before she was groomed!!! She likes to get extremely dirty and play outside!!! She starts to hop like a bunny so I have to let her play!!!” the 41-year-old wrote.
“But her fur isn’t groomed here and she would be so mad at me if she knew I was posting this 😂😂😂🙈!!! But who is to say dogs don’t have intelligent minds???” she added.
“Most people prefer the intellect of cats … I get it!!! But honestly I feel like cats are smarta---- secretly!!! I can’t stand a smart--- although I am one!!! I prefer dogs 100 percent!!!” Spears pointed out, clearly drawing a line in the sand on the dogs vs. cats debate.
As OK! previously reported, the sweet update about her pup came after the public expressed concern for the celeb when she shared multiple videos dancing with knives.
- Britney Spears Slammed by PETA for Buying New Puppy Instead of Adopting Shelter Pooch: 'She Chose to Be Toxic'
- Britney Spears' Fans Fear Her 'Poor Worried Pups' Are in Danger After Concerning Knife Video: 'She Seriously Needs Help'
- Proud Pet Parents: Jennifer Aniston, Paris Hilton, Hugh Jackman & More
In a clip posted September 25, Spears busted a move with the blades as her three pooches appeared in the background looking startled before they ran off.
While many were worried about the "Toxic" singer, others expressed their anxiety for the dogs.
One X user said the pets "kind of looked scared," to which another replied, "That was my thought when watching the video. She could've tripped on the dog which she almost did she could've fell or dropped a knife on the dog."
"She already said they weren't real knives. Besides, the dogs have better lives than most of you, they're fine," a third person said in Spears’ defense, pointing out that the mother-of-two clarified the knives were props. However, a hater clapped back, saying, "They're clearly real. Real enough to fall on and kill one of those poor worried pups."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Omg the dogs weren’t anywhere near the knives! So what if she did a dance with two knives there’s loads of acts [using] blades, fire etc., it’s not the drama it’s been made to be," another wrote in support of Spears.