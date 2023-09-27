Britney Spears' Fans Fear Her 'Poor Worried Pups' Are in Danger After Concerning Knife Video: 'She Seriously Needs Help'
First fans wanted to free Britney Spears — and now social media users are calling for someone to free her dogs.
The troubled pop star caused a storm of concern after she uploaded an alarming video on Monday, September 25, where she was dancing around with two knives, though insisting they were "fake," while her seemingly startled pooches watched her in the background.
Spears has her Instagram comments turned off, however, loads of social media users flocked over to X, formerly named Twitter, to voice their worried reactions about the "Toxic" singer's dangerous dance routine.
After one user noticed the dogs "kind of looked scared" throughout the eyebrow-raising clip, another upset individual expressed: "That was my thought when watching the video she could've tripped on the dog which she almost did she could've fell or dropped a knife on the dog."
"She needs serious help," a third person insisted of Spears — who was freed from her 13-year abusive conservatorship in November 2021.
Many of her fans fought back at haters, noting the 41-year-old's caption of the Instagram post, where she claimed: "Don’t worry they are NOT real knives!!!"
"She already said they weren't real knives. Besides, the dogs have better lives than most of you, they're fine," a supporter penned, though a critic clapped back, stating, "they're clearly real. Real enough to fall on and kill one of those poor worried pups."
"Omg the dogs weren’t anywhere near the knives! So what if she did a dance with two knives there’s loads of acts [using] blades, fire etc., it’s not the drama it’s been made to be," an annoyed admirer argued.
One day after her dancing video nearly broke the Internet, Spears posted an update, begging people to "lighten up about the knives," while informing everyone she was simply "copying Shakira."
Spears was referencing the "Hips Don't Lie" singer's performance earlier this month at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, where she used two similar blades while dancing around the stage.
Ventura County Animal Services was even contacted about the concerning clip, though they appeared to side with Spears and didn't think her behavior was enough of a problem to take any serious action.
"We reviewed the video, and while the dogs appeared to be startled by the clinking of the knives, we didn’t feel they were in a situation where an officer needed to be dispatched," the animal welfare agency in California explained to TMZ in a statement.