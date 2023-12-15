'She's Oblivious': Britney Spears Neglecting Taking Care of Her Dogs After Vet Emergency
Is Britney Spears a "Toxic" dog owner?
A recent pet emergency in the 42-year-old's household caused those around her to fear the pop star isn't taking proper care of her pups, a source spilled to a news publication.
"Britney clearly loves her dogs, but she just doesn’t understand all the care that goes into having them," the insider dished, noting Spears' estranged husband, Sam Asghari, might even have to step in as the situation grows increasingly out of hand.
"To her, they’re just these cute, furry playthings. She’s oblivious," the source snubbed of Spears' four pooches: an Australian Shepherd named Sawyer, a Yorkie called Hannah, Lacey the Maltice and Snow, the singer's most recent puppy purchase.
"No one will be surprised if staff reported her to animal services. It’s gotten that bad," the confidante confessed.
After Asghari filed for divorce back in August, the exes settled a custody agreement allowing the personal trainer to take their Doberman, Porsha — the dog who caused Spears to receive a warning from animal control after she escaped and bit an elderly man back in February.
In August, a dispute between Spears and her housekeeper escalated after the employee removed the dogs from the "Circus" singer's home and brought them to see a vet, claiming they were concerned with the animals' well-being.
One month later, a video of the "Gimme More" hitmaker dancing around with knives infamously went viral, as social media users pointed out how startled her pooches looked in the background.
Many deemed her actions dangerous, with some even calling the police in fear of both Spears' and her animals' safety, prompting a welfare check to take place at the award-winning artist's California home.
After fans phoned 911, the pop icon shared a message to social media insisting the blades she was using were not real and there was no reason to be alarmed.
The statement read: "I know I spooked everyone with the last post, but these are fake knives that my team rented from Hand Prop shop in L.A. These are not real knives. No one needs to worry or call the police. I’m trying to imitate one of my favorite performers Shakira … a performance I was inspired by !!! Cheers to us bad girls who aren’t afraid to push boundaries and take risks 💅🏼💅🏼💅🏼!"
Most recently, Spears had to pause her birthday celebrations to rush Snow to an animal hospital at 2 a.m. local time in Los Angeles.
Despite the apparent emergency situation, the "Criminal" singer later took to Instagram to assure fans everything was OK.
"Don’t worry about Snow she’s fine … I went to the emergency vet in the middle of the night with [my manager] Cade [Hudson]’s shoes and clothes in a hurry," Spears confirmed without going into detail about what exactly caused her precious pup to need medical attention.
