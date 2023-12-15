'She's Oblivious': Britney Spears Neglecting Taking Care of Her Dogs After Vet Emergency

"Britney clearly loves her dogs, but she just doesn’t understand all the care that goes into having them," the insider dished, noting Spears' estranged husband, Sam Asghari, might even have to step in as the situation grows increasingly out of hand.

"To her, they’re just these cute, furry playthings. She’s oblivious," the source snubbed of Spears' four pooches: an Australian Shepherd named Sawyer, a Yorkie called Hannah, Lacey the Maltice and Snow, the singer's most recent puppy purchase.