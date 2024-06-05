Britney Spears Reconnects With Ex-Fiancé Jason Trawick in Vegas Amid Romance With Ex-Convict Paul Richard Soliz
Britney Spears hanging out with her ex sounds a bit "Toxic."
The 42-year-old recently reconnected with her ex-fiancé Jason Trawick while visiting Las Vegas with her brother, Bryan Spears.
The reunion occurred after Britney and her older sibling reached out to Jason — who they are reportedly still close with — and informed him of their plans to travel to Sin City, where the "Circus" hitmaker's former flame currently lives, a source explained to a news publication.
During the vacation, Britney and Bryan hung out with Jason on at least one occasion when they got together at Resorts World Las Vegas, per the insider.
While the pair used to be in love, the confidante insisted there was no romantic intention behind the duo's recent meeting, however, some of Britney's inner circle is "cautiously optimistic" about potential rekindled chemistry between the two.
Britney spending time with Jason comes more than a decade after they called off their engagement in 2013 — two years after they got engaged.
Jason popped the question two years after he started dating Britney in 2009. He briefly served as the "Gimme More" signer's co-conservator from 2012-2013.
While Britney didn't detail her reunion with Jason for her fans, she did share a glimpse inside her and Bryan's adventure.
"My brother, we’re in Vegas, and we’re going to the spa, and we’re lost!" she said in a video of her older brother checking in to Resorts World's Awana Spa. "I feel like I’m tripping, dude! This is better than Disneyland because it’s s---."
It's unclear whether Britney's most recent relationship with Paul Richard Soliz fizzled out prior to the trip, as it is unlikely the ex-convict would be thrilled to find out his girlfriend had been spending time with her ex-fiancé — especially in Vegas of all places.
As of the end of May, things seemed to still be going well for the couple, with a source revealing, "Britney and Paul have been together nonstop since the incident at the Chateau Marmont," in reference to an alarming incident involving paramedics that landed the award-winning artist in headlines earlier that same month.
"He’s gotten so much criticism and blame for that and she’s jumped to protect him, so it’s actually made them closer — they’ve got this ‘us against the world’ vibe going on," the second insider explained of Paul, who was previously Britney's housekeeper and handyman.
After his romance with the pop star came to light, Paul's ex Nicole Mancilla spoke out with nothing but bad things to say about him.
"Just let them know that my husband fell in Britney Spears' p----. He was married, and now he denies his children. He neglects his children for her," Nicole alleged. "He's a deadbeat dad. It’s difficult for me, because he doesn't support not one kid. And they're at my house."
