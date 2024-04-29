Britney Spears Is 'Out of Control on Many Levels' and Likely Off Her Medication Post-Conservatorship, Psychiatrist Claims
Dr. Charles Sophy shared his professional opinions on the state of Britney Spears' mental health as she continues to act erratically on social media.
The psychiatrist — who has contributed to The View, Dr. Phil, Dateline and several news networks — said the pop star's behavior doesn't surprise him "at all," claiming that her conservatorship may not have been with "the right person," but he believes it had been there "for a reason."
"When you have a mental illness to this degree, you need that kind of structure, supervision, and most importantly, to take your medication," he continued. "I think that's probably what's happened here. This is a 'no medication' situation."
"The erratic behavior, the manic-y spending of money, recklessness..." he added. "She's out of control on many levels."
When asked what he believed would happen to Spears if she remained allegedly unmedicated, Dr. Sophy listed off a few uncomfortable potential outcomes.
"These kinds of situations run into a wall eventually. Either she'll hurt herself, she might hurt someone else or she could be 5150ed because she's not being able to take care of herself," he explained. "And any of those situations will push her to a place where then medication can be given to her against her will."
He also noted that while it's possible a judge would hesitate to put her under a new conservatorship — if it was determined that's what she "required" — after the public backlash and abuse allegations that arose from her initial conservatorship, he hoped they would make a decision that was "in the best interest of that patient."
"Look at it. She slowly is unraveling and [the conservatorship] was in place and she wasn't unraveling," he said. "She might not have been happy, but she was stable."
This comes after a source claimed the "Toxic" singer is "dangerously unstable" at the moment and is no longer being "protected" without a conservatorship in place. The source also claimed the 42-year-old was wildly spending money she couldn't afford on lavish getaways complete with booking Presidential Suites at the Four Seasons.
"She had $60 million when the conservatorship ended, and she's now where the conservatorship started," the source alleged. "In danger of going broke."
Dr. Sophy spoke with TMZ on his opinions regarding Spears' mental health.