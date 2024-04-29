OK Magazine
Britney Spears Is 'Out of Control on Many Levels' and Likely Off Her Medication Post-Conservatorship, Psychiatrist Claims

britney spears out of control off medication post conservatorshippp
Source: @britneyspears/instagram
By:

Apr. 29 2024, Published 7:59 p.m. ET

Dr. Charles Sophy shared his professional opinions on the state of Britney Spears' mental health as she continues to act erratically on social media.

The psychiatrist — who has contributed to The View, Dr. Phil, Dateline and several news networks — said the pop star's behavior doesn't surprise him "at all," claiming that her conservatorship may not have been with "the right person," but he believes it had been there "for a reason."

britney spears feels tiny weak intermittent fasting diet
Source: @britneyspears/instagram

Britney Spears sparked concerns after behaving erratically on social media.

"When you have a mental illness to this degree, you need that kind of structure, supervision, and most importantly, to take your medication," he continued. "I think that's probably what's happened here. This is a 'no medication' situation."

"The erratic behavior, the manic-y spending of money, recklessness..." he added. "She's out of control on many levels."

britney spears loves make people uncomfortable bizarre behavior
Source: @britneyspears/instagram

Britney Spears was released from her conservatorship in November 2021.

When asked what he believed would happen to Spears if she remained allegedly unmedicated, Dr. Sophy listed off a few uncomfortable potential outcomes.

"These kinds of situations run into a wall eventually. Either she'll hurt herself, she might hurt someone else or she could be 5150ed because she's not being able to take care of herself," he explained. "And any of those situations will push her to a place where then medication can be given to her against her will."

britney spears feels tiny weak intermittent fasting diet
Source: @britneyspears/instagram

The pop star has been taking frequent lavish getaways, according to a source.

He also noted that while it's possible a judge would hesitate to put her under a new conservatorship — if it was determined that's what she "required" — after the public backlash and abuse allegations that arose from her initial conservatorship, he hoped they would make a decision that was "in the best interest of that patient."

"Look at it. She slowly is unraveling and [the conservatorship] was in place and she wasn't unraveling," he said. "She might not have been happy, but she was stable."

britney spears thinks sam asghari pathetic tries take everything
Source: mega

Dr. Charles Sophy claimed the singer was 'slowly unraveling.'

This comes after a source claimed the "Toxic" singer is "dangerously unstable" at the moment and is no longer being "protected" without a conservatorship in place. The source also claimed the 42-year-old was wildly spending money she couldn't afford on lavish getaways complete with booking Presidential Suites at the Four Seasons.

"She had $60 million when the conservatorship ended, and she's now where the conservatorship started," the source alleged. "In danger of going broke."

Source: OK!

Dr. Sophy spoke with TMZ on his opinions regarding Spears' mental health.

