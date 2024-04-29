Britney Spears Is 'Out of Control on Many Levels' and Likely Off Her Medication Post-Conservatorship, Psychiatrist Claims

Dr. Charles Sophy shared his professional opinions on the state of Britney Spears' mental health as she continues to act erratically on social media.

The psychiatrist — who has contributed to The View, Dr. Phil, Dateline and several news networks — said the pop star's behavior doesn't surprise him "at all," claiming that her conservatorship may not have been with "the right person," but he believes it had been there "for a reason."