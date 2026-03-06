Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Kevin Federline Sued for Unpaid Credit Card Bill 2 Weeks Before Singer's DUI Arrest

Article continues below advertisement

Kevin Federline's legal troubles have come to light after ex-wife Britney Spears' DUI arrest. A Friday, March 6, report revealed the DJ was sued by Bank of America on February 19 over an allegedly unpaid credit card bill totaling $12,186.64.

Source: mega Britney Spears' ex-husband Kevin Federline is being sued for an unpaid credit card bill.

The Bank of America account was notably opened in December 2024, which was one month after the pop star, 44, was able to stop paying her former husband, 47, $20,000 per month in child support for their two sons, Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James Federline, 19. The exes were married from 2004 to 2007.

Source: mega An insider claimed Britney Spears' behavior worsened after Kevin Federline shaded her in his book.

As OK! reported, a source claimed some of the actress' erratic behavior stems from the former dancer's 2025 memoir, which sent his ex-wife "over the edge, and it’s been downhill from there." Th insider explained she "gave Kevin everything that he wanted over the years" and "paid him so much money" only for him to "exploit" her in his tome, where he claimed she was a bad mom.

When Was Britney Spears Arrested?

Source: mega An unknown substance was found in Britney Spears' car when she was pulled over.

The "Womanizer" crooner was pulled over on the night of Wednesday, March 4, in California after she was speeding and seen swerving. She was booked at around 3 a.m. after doing sobriety field tests, and an unknown substance was also found in her car. A source revealed the Woman in Me author was "crying a lot" throughout the ordeal. Insiders said that when she was taken to a hospital to determine her BAC level, it came back at 0.06, which is under the state's 0.08 legal limit — however, authorities are able to make arrests if they witness signs of impairment.

The Star Is Getting 'the Help and Support She Needs'

Source: @britneyspears/instagram Britney Spears' sons are planning to see her after the drama.

Her longtime friend and manager Cade Hudson released a statement, calling the situation an "unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable." "Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law, and hopefully this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney’s life," he continued. "Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time." Hudson said the blonde beauty's sons "are going to be spending time with her" as she works to better herself, adding, "[Her] loved ones are going to come up with an overdue needed plan to set her up for success for well being."

Britney Spears Reconnected With Her Mom

Source: mega The singer was reportedly 'crying a lot' throughout the arrest ordeal.