Britney Spears Reveals Disturbing Information In Latest Bizarre Instagram Rant While Putting Jennifer Lopez's Career On Blast

"After 14 years of telling me no to what I wanted... it's ruined for me... but that wasn't the worst part... the worst part was my family locking me up in that place for 4 months..." wrote Spears as she debriefed extremely disturbing details of her time as a near-prisoner in her own home.

"Jesus f*****g Christ... I'd like to see somebody tell Jennifer Lopez to sit down 8 hours a day 7 days a week... no car, own security of 5 years telling me at my own door I can't walk outside for 4 months..." she continued. "No door for privacy... and watched me change naked and shower... every f*****g week [they] took me abruptly off my medication I was normally on and drugged me on lithium."