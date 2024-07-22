Britney Spears Shows Off Her Backside as She Poses in Nothing But Cheeky Underwear: Photo
Oops!...Britney Spears did it again.
On Sunday, July 21, the Princess of Pop shared yet another nearly naked photo of herself via Instagram.
"You know me ??? Me don’t know English … say hello to my a-- !!!" Spears strangely captioned the post, which featured a photo of the "Toxic" singer posing backward in front of a mirror.
In the snap, Spears appeared to place her hands over her chest, although the front of her body was not able to be seen in the picture.
The 42-year-old wore no clothing aside from a black thong and had her blonde hair tied into a ponytail.
Uploading stripped-down snaps to social media is nothing new for Spears, as she frequently shares content of herself in skimpy swimwear and sometimes fully undressed.
Hours after posting the alluring photo, Spears returned to Instagram with a video of herself modeling a bedazzled mini-dress featuring several cut-outs and a raised slit near one of her thighs.
In the clip, Spears struck several poses in a pair of pointed-toe nude heels while fixing her long blonde locks.
The "Circus" singer confidently showing off her body comes roughly one month after she slammed paparazzi for releasing an apparently unflattering photo of Spears arriving at Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles at the end of June.
At the time, Spears took to Instagram to bash photographers alongside a video of herself donning the pink dress she had also been wearing during the paparazzi sighting from her flight back to California from Mexico.
"The night before the paps got THAT SHOT of me going to my car !!!" Spears captioned a post ranting about the situation. "Same dress and same girl !!!"
"Look, I get it. I know my body is not perfect but I also know I don’t have cellulite on my legs the way the paps betray me !!!" she continued. "I also know the way the paps shoot me in public when I go out I look like a different person !!! It’s honestly abusive because I do feel like one of the most bullied people in the world !!!"
"It’s the truth !!! It’s not healthy for my heart or my health !!!" Spears declared, revealing her alleged current weight of 122 pounds.
"If I lost anymore weight and was sick and believed those pics I would be in the hospital !!!" the "Gimme More" hitmaker admitted. "It’s a sticky conversation because in a world of where vanity rules not one person would believe me !!! Not one person will believe me because they prefer the negativity !!! Oh well !!!"