Charli XCX Confirms Rumor She Wrote New Songs for Britney Spears After Pop Star Denied Letting 'Random People' Make Her Music
Charli XCX confirmed there is new music out there waiting to be recorded by the one and only Britney Spears.
During a guest appearance on the Monday, May 6, episode of Watch What Happens Live, Charli clarified rumors, previously denied by the Princess of Pop, about the making of a potential new album for the star.
The English singer and songwriter made the confession when a fan called into the talk show asking if Charli could confirm or deny online whispers about the matter.
"Um, so. Well, yes, but, it leaked to the press," Charli reluctantly admitted. "Britney then did this post where she was like, 'I don't have random people write for me.' I was like, okay, go off! So I don't know that she was part of the process."
"Maybe her team was looking for—" the late night show's host Andy Cohen suggested, however, Charli was quick to interject, revealing: “Her team was running before they could walk. Britney probably has a load of other projects that she's focusing on. So I did get asked but I don't know if it's like, real."
Andy then attempted to have Charli clarify the rumors, as he questioned, "Let me ask you this: Did you write anything in the hopes of her recording it?"
"Of course," she confirmed. "I went to Malibu and I wrote. You always write songs hoping Britney's going to record them ... but you know, she didn't record it."
While Britney appeared to be a bit rude to the "Speed Drive" singer when trying to deny the situation back in January, Charli doesn't plan to hold it against her.
"I love her," Charli said of the "Toxic" singer, noting writing a song Britney recorded "would be a dream come true."
Still, Andy seemed a bit perplexed regarding why Britney would refer to the "Boom Clap" hitmaker as a "random."
"Maybe she wasn't talking about you. Could be someone else. There's a lot of randos in the world. News flash, you ain't random," he insisted.
The Bravo head honcho was referring to a January post the "Circus" performer shared to Instagram in response to the rumors about her new music.
"Just so we’re clear most of the news is trash !!! They keep saying I’m turning to random people to do a new album … I will never return to the music industry !!!" Britney captioned a post at the time.
Charli did note during her talk show appearance that she was unsure if Britney had even been made aware about the new music.