Spears added: "This baby looked up at me like she saw angels 👼🏼 !!! Children are mystical little beings," before noting, "she was literally in her own her little world 🌎 !!! I could see it in her eyes 👀 … I connect with her world 🌎 …"

"that’s why children are so special !!!" the songstress declared, "They are so innocent and pure … It’s awakening to something people can’t explain !!! It was magic … holy ... mystical … breathtaking !!!"

Spears then recounted when she "looked into this 6 month old baby’s eyes … I held her for forever … I have two boys … my back came out like it all came back !!! That’s love I believe ❤️ … I melted with this beautuful girl ... A day to remember …"