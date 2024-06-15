'Fragile' Britney Spears Has 'No Plan for the Rest of Her Life,' Source Claims: 'She Needs Help'
The fears for Britney Spears are piling up.
Since the star split from ex-husband Sam Asghari last year, the singer has been exhibiting increasingly bizarre behavior and spending a fortune on anything she wants, and an insider claimed that if she doesn't adapt to a stricter lifestyle, it may send her on a downward spiral.
"She could run out of money if she keeps spending the way she’s spending," the source told a magazine, pointing to her shopping sprees and endless vacations. "She’s earning a fraction of what she did in her peak earning years."
Though the mom-of-two, 42, vowed to never return to the music industry, her inner circle thinks that's her best bet if she wants to fill her bank.
"There’s still a mountain of money she can make if she wants to," they shared. "She can perform live again, and songwriters continue to pitch music that, if Britney actually recorded it, could be hits."
However, she's allegedly refused to take anyone's advice.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Britney is fragile right now and needs help. She can do anything with her life thanks to the work she put in and the fame she achieved starting in her teens, but the path she’s on now is only going to lead to more pain," the source spilled. "The scary thing is there’s no plan for the rest of her life."
People are also worried about her new boyfriend, Paul Richard Soliz, as he has a criminal past.
The two first met before she was divorced when he was hired to do handiwork around her house, but they sparked dating rumors earlier this year. The couple caused concern when emergency services were called to the Chateau Marmont last month during their stay, as guests heard them arguing, while some people feared Spears was having a mental breakdown.
In photos from the incident, the pop music icon was seen outside the establishment barefoot and with a blanket wrapped around her. However, she denied any trouble other than suffering an ankle injury.
"I honestly wish my life was as wild as it has been portrayed !!! Either way, some s--- actually has happened to my foot and I might have to get surgery ... fingers crossed, hopefully not but I feel that I was harassed and gaslit and tricked to go on the street when my car was supposed to be there !!!" Spears wrote on social media afterward.
"I was in my pajamas and yes, I had been crying because I hurt my foot !!! No breakdown !!!" Spears insisted. "I’m a grown a-- woman who is actually very naive in most situations !!! I am simply embarrassed they got me in my damn pajamas !!! I don’t feel loved … I feel mistreated !!!"
In Touch reported on Spears' money woes and needing help.