Britney Spears Yells at Haters to 'Go to H***' After Documentary Exposes Singer's Concerning Lifestyle

britney spears allegedly sleeps knife under pillow
Source: @britneyspears/instagram
By:

May 17 2023, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

Britney Spears went off on the haters in her latest social media update.

The pop star took to Instagram on Tuesday, May 17, to clap back at the people criticizing her life as she's made headlines for being the subject of a shocking new documentary.

britney spears allegedly sleeps knife under pillow
Source: mega

"Word - Well catch me when I fall … you all know my story ??? So go to H*** … I will meet ya there !!! Stupid poem … hearts and HUGS HUGS HUGS !!! PSSS the drink had a frozen baby flower that was frozen in pure sugar … so cute right 🌼 ???" she wrote alongside a photo of a fancy cocktail and an additional snap of herself with a friend.

The blunt update comes as insiders voiced concern in a new documentary about the "Toxic" singer's chaotic lifestyle. According to producer Harvey Levin, Spears has a "fascination with knives," even sleeping with one under her pillow, as she as lives in "constant fear" of being "re-institutionalized."

britney spears allegedly sleeps knife under pillow
Source: mega

"Britney lives in virtual isolation. Most of the time, she’s at home by herself," executive producer Charles Latibeaudiere said of the Crossroads star.

"Sometimes she’ll drive to a quiet dirt path, park, and just kind of meditate," news director Brad Appleton alleged.

Spears' husband, Sam Asghari, slammed the film, claiming that nothing in it is true. "I found it absolutely disgusting for the people who were in her life when she didn’t have a voice, they went and told her story like it was theirs,” he said in a Monday, May 15, Instagram video. “All of a sudden after 15 years when she’s free after all those gaslighting, all those things that went down — now you’re going to put her under a microscope and tell her story?"

britney spears sam asghari love valentines day intervention pp
Source: mega

“No, no, that’s also disgusting, so don’t do that, and don’t believe what you read online. Ninety-nine percent of the time those are all clickbait for you to click and for them to make money and that time is over," the hunk actor continued, adding that “gaslighting and s***” has to stop."

